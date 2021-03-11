Last March, Belgrade residents overwhelmingly voted to annex into the Central Valley Fire District.
That city-fire district partnership meant there was an immediate, larger tax base to share the costs, and the availability of close to half a million dollars in city-collected fire impact fees to put toward department needs. City Manager Ted Barkley told the City Council at its meeting last week that three such needs were specified at the time of the annexation: paying off an existing loan for a ladder truck; developing additional water capacity for fire protection; and purchasing new radios to replace the department’s 20-year-old radio system.
Though the council approved the use of impact fees for the new radio system last week, CVFD Operations Chief Kevin Strickler explained the district ordered the radios before Dec. 31, 2020, in order to take advantage of a 40 percent discount, thus saving $200,000. The cost of 105 new radios was $327,000, including a base station and mobile and portable radios, with four per fire crew, Strickler said.
Strickler explained that the old radio system was “fairly antiquated and patchwork — archaic, not compatible with anything.”
This purchase was a good deal, he said, because “We saved $250,000, the radios will be compatible with the new county call center, and we replaced antiquated, 20-year-old radios.”
The department received the new radios about three weeks ago. The timing is good, because the new radio system must be “merged” with the county’s upcoming, upgraded 911 call center.
Switching to the new 911 call center will take a bit of finesse, Strickler said. All fire departments in the county will simultaneously switch over to the new center in one night, and getting to that point “will take a ton of work, coding work.
“To build them is a lot of work – two or three, two or three months’ worth,” he said.
It could be August before the radios are online with the new system, but it could happen before that, he added.
What’s next?
Central Valley has seven fire stations and needs to upgrade its Amsterdam-Thorpe Road facility, Strickler said.
“We need to secure some ground, but that is a ways off. We have the money in reserve for the land, but that phase is down the road.”
City Manager Ted Barkley said the city’s impact fee contribution makes up for a differential between what Belgrade taxpayers and CVFD residents paid for fire protection prior to the merger. He added that almost none of the money came from city taxpayers, but instead was collected from developers and builders when they initiated their projects.
Editor Diana Setterberg contributed to this report.