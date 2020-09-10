The final draft of the Montana Pedestrian & Bicycle Plan will be reviewed during a public meeting of the legislative Transportation Interim Committee (TIC) on Friday, Sept. 11.
The draft plan is intended to provide guidelines for transportation planning, with the goal of balancing an efficient system with public health, safety, education and environmental stewardship. The plan was developed over the past couple of years with significant input from local agencies, residents and stakeholders across the state.
The plan outlines the current state of biking and walking in Montana; complexities and challenges involved with improving the system for pedestrians and cyclists; and existing guidelines, policies, programs and laws. Its recommendations are organized according to five goals:
• To reduce pedestrian and bicyclist fatalities and serious injuries.
• To educate, encourage and promote safe and responsible travel practices of
motorists, pedestrians, and bicyclists.
• To preserve and maintain the pedestrian and bicycle transportation system.
• To improve mobility and accessibility for all.
The full document can be viewed at https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/pedbike/docs/MontanaPedestrianandBicyclePlan_2019.pdf
Also during Friday’s meeting, the Montana Department of Transportation and Motor Vehicle Division will present proposed 2021 legislation to the committee. MDT will present required reports related to biodiesel usage and refunds and alternative project contracting.
The meeting will be livestreamed at www.let.met.gov and broadcast on the Montana Public Affairs Network (MPAN). Members of the public who wish to participate are asked to send their name and a request to snowakowski@mt.gov by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10. Written public comment may be sent to the same e-mail address.
Due to COVID-19 public health concerns, the public is discouraged from physically attending meetings in the state Capitol building.
Members of the Transportation Interim Committee are presiding officer Sen. Gordon Vance, R-Belgrade; Sen. Diane Sands, D-Missoula; Sen. Carlie Boland, D-Great Falls; Sen. Jeff Welborn, R-Dillon; Rep. Ross Fitzgerald, R-Fairfield; Rep. Denley Loge, R-Saint Regis; Rep. Andrea Olsen, D-Missoula, and Rep. Mark Sweeney, D-Philipsburg.
More information about the meeting is available on the committee’s website at https://www.leg.mt.gov/committees/interim/2019tric/.