Interim residential zoning put in place last summer to block development of a proposed gravel pit on the northwest edge of Belgrade has been extended for another year.
The City Council voted Monday to extend the interim zoning ordinance passed in July on a large parcel of land located north of the new elementary school under construction on Bolinger Road. From Bolinger, the parcel extends west to Collins Road and north to Weaver Road.
“It’s hard to believe six months have passed since our epic meeting at the high school auditorium,” Jason Karp, planning director, told the council Monday before explaining that the interim six-month ordinance was set to expire this week. Karp was referring to a July 7 public hearing that drew more than 100 citizens, many of whom testified in favor of the interim zoning to prevent a gravel pit from being developed in the area.
State law allowed the council that night to adopt the six-month interim zoning ordinance for the property, which – though outside the city limits –lies within the city’s planning jurisdiction and is identified in the Belgrade Growth Policy as an area for future residential growth. Gravel pits are not allowed in residential zones.
By law, the six-month ordinance passed by the council in July can be extended for up to two one-year periods. Before council members voted unanimously to approve a one-year extension Monday night, Karp reminded them that 139 acres of the parcel were recently annexed and permanently zoned. Specific zoning regulations for the remaining land are still being drafted.
In other business Monday, the council:
- Approved an ordinance making the Belgrade City Court a court of record. (A Belgrade News article on Dec. 24 incorrectly stated that the council approved the change at its Dec. 21 meeting.) City Court Judge Andrew Breuner said it will take about six months to implement the change, which will allow an official record will be kept of all court proceedings.
- Passed a resolution allowing city employees to borrow from their supplemental retirement plans under certain circumstances.
- Passed a resolution amending the city budget for fiscal year 2019-20.