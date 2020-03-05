Though no confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus had been reported in Montana as of Wednesday afternoon, local health, government and education officials are strategizing about how to react appropriately if a local outbreak occurs.
Belgrade Schools Superintendent Godfrey Saunders said the district’s leadership team met Wednesday to discuss the numerous approaches it can take to respond appropriately should the need arise.
“Our goal is to come up with a unified plan to communicate with the community, parents and students,” he said. “We want to make sure to get the information out to everyone.”
By the end of the week, Saunders said information will be posted on the district website (www.bsd44.org), and it will be updated as needed – even daily – if conditions warrant it.
In the meantime, Belgrade schools will implement improved cleaning procedures immediately to ensure they are “at the top level they can be,” Saunders said.
The district also may install hand-cleaning stations in each classroom, but is waiting until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention comes out with more information about effective ways to stop the spread of infection, he said.
It isn’t known yet whether schools would be closed in the event of a local outbreak. Matt Kelley, health officer with the Gallatin City-County Health Department, said that is one of many questions his office has been fielding.
“We don’t know where there is going,” Kelly said.
He urged people to keep in mind that the mortality from the virus is low, and that many people who contract it experience only mild symptoms. Some don’t even realize they are sick.
“Even if you do get the virus, most people are experiencing mild symptoms, much like a cold,” he said.
Everyone interviewed this story took part in a conference call last week, during which possible local responses to a coronavirus outbreak were discussed. All said common-sense prevention measures such as washing hands thoroughly, covering coughs, and staying home when sick were stressed.
“We’re trying where we can to give people actionable things they can do,” Kelley said, adding that eating properly and staying hydrated further reduce the chance of becoming ill.
Belgrade City Manager Ted Barkley told the city council Monday that municipal staff has had some discussions about how an outbreak might affect
operations.
“We talked internally about how we would carry on if we had to close down,” he said. The city has no personnel procedures in place in the event of pandemics.
“We’re doing the best we can to prepare, but hopefully we won’t have to do much,” he said.
Exercising caution to maintain adequate emergency staffing also is a concern. Barkley noted that 27 emergency personnel in Kirkland, Wash., are under quarantine after being exposed to the virus at a nursing home.
“If we have 27 firefighters under quarantine, we don’t have any firefighters,” he said.
Central Valley Fire Chief Ron Lindroth said the district is following CDC regulations and communicating with other Gallatin County emergency agencies, including the Belgrade Police Department.
Kelley said he is urging citizens to remain calm.
“It’s important to stay up to date, but don’t obsess and affect your mental health and cause stress,” he said. “What we need from people is the ability to stay flexible and be aware the epidemiological situation is changing daily, weekly and monthly.”
He added that if the virus spreads to Montana, it will be important to show compassion to neighbors, friends and family numbers who may contract the disease.
“As a community and as neighbors, we have to be prepared for people we know to be diagnosed with this,” Kelley said. “There are ways to offer support and friendship without face-to-face contact.”
The COVID-19 novel coronavirus first appeared in Wuhan, China, in late December and has been spreading globally. Cases have been confirmed in 13 U.S. states. As of Wednesday afternoon, 11 U.S. deaths had been reported - 10 in Washington state, and one in California.
Check out the CDC online at www.cdc.gov for more information.