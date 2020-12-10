For many first responders, public service runs in the family, and for 2021, the Mason Moore Foundation calendar is dedicated to first responder families in the community.
Parents and children, as well as siblings who work as police officers, firefighters and EMTs across Montana, are featured in the latest version of the calendar, which is released annually to raise funds for the Mason Moore Foundation.
Butte firefighter Josh Allmendinger and Gallatin County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Taylor are featured in the calendar honoring their brother and brother-in-law, Deputy Jake Allmendinger by holding his photo. Deputy Allmendinger, a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy, was killed in an accident in October 2019 while responding to a stranded vehicle in the Bridger Mountains. The calendar photo of Josh and Jake Allmendinger was taken beneath a flag that was raised after the Bridger Foothills Fire in September of this year.
Other families featured in the 2021 calendar are Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Justin Schnelbach and his brother, Billings Police STEP Officer Eric Schnelbach; Central Valley Fire District Capt. Anthony Stratman and his brother, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Ryan Stratman; and the Three Forks-based Aune family, who represent three generations of firefighters.
This is the fourth calendar released by the Mason Moore Foundation, which was founded after Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore was killed in the line of duty in 2017. Moore’s widow Jodi is the president and a founding member of the foundation, and she hopes the calendars will support and put a human face on the law enforcement profession.
Calendars may be purchased for $15 at www.MasonMooreFoundation.com. All proceeds are donated to law enforcement agencies for the purchase of equipment. The foundation has donated over $40,000 to sheriff’s offices and police departments in Montana.