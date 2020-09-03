A mobile home near Belgrade burned to the ground on Monday, causing a small grass fire and throwing a large column of black smoke in the air.
Central Valley Fire District Chief Ron Lindroth said the mobile home and at least six cars on Bulltail Road were a complete loss. He said the cars and the mobile home appeared to be abandoned.
No one was inside the home at the time of the fire. No one was injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Lindroth said the fire from the mobile home spread to grass around the trailer. The fire was contained to about half-an-acre. No other structures burned.
The fire district first received report of the incident at 3:30 p.m.
Lindroth said the firefighters were able to get “the bulk” of the flames knocked out within 10 minutes. He said flames could be seen coming from behind nearby houses.
“It could have been 30-foot flames,” Lindroth said.
Fire departments from Amsterdam, Bozeman, Hyalite and Gallatin Gateway helped knock down the fire. Law enforcement officers from the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and Montana Highway Patrol also responded.