BOZEMAN — In 2020, the annual Montana State University Spring Rodeo was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year, the rodeo will return, Thursday-Sunday, April 8-11, at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds.
Performance rounds will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday. Friday and Saturday slack rounds will begin at 10 a.m., and performance rounds will begin at 6 p.m. On Sunday, the short-go performance will begin at 10 a.m.
The rodeo will feature 50 MSU students competing for the men’s and women’s rodeo teams. MSU will contend against eight other Big Sky regional teams: University of Montana, UM Western, Northwest College, University of Providence, MSU Northern, Dawson Community College, Miles Community College and Montana Tech.
Andy Bolich, MSU rodeo head coach, says his teams are looking for another regional championship before the College National Finals Rodeo begins in June.
For those who want to watch at home, Bolich added the rodeo will be livestreamed daily. Links to watch can be found on the MSU Rodeo website, its Facebook page or the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse website.
Tickets are $10 per person at the gate; no advance tickets are available. Due to local COVID-19 regulations, each day the venue will be at 50 percent capacity, and only 750 tickets will be available daily. Other COVID-19 safety protocols will also be in place.
For more information, visit the MSU Rodeo Facebook page or the MSU Rodeo website at https://www.montana.edu/rodeo/springrodeo.html.