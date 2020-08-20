Montana State University is seeking community volunteers Aug. 14-21 to hike rocks up Mt. Baldy in preparation for the annual painting of the college “M.”
The rocks will be available at the bottom of the trailhead, and hikers should maintain social distancing. Once hauled up to the “M,” rocks should be placed along the edges of the letter. Volunteers should not step into the letter itself.
Volunteers should use extreme caution while carrying and placing stones and should be on the lookout for rolling or falling rocks. Those helping should only carry what they are able to carry and understand they are volunteering at their own risk.
The annual painting event, called Rockin’ the M, will take place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23, with staggered start times to maintain social distancing. Participants must register ahead of time. More information about Rockin’ the M is available at montana.edu/calendar/events/34521.
The “M” tradition began in 1915, when college students originally constructed the landmark. Now MSU’s Office of Student Engagement organizes annual rock replacement and painting. The stones are donated by Bozeman Brick, and the event is held in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service.
For more information or if you have questions, contact Heidi Worley at 406-994-6872 or heidi.worley@montana.edu.