Fire officials announced Wednesday they are developing a plan to turn the Bradley Creek fire over to local management after 75% of the fire’s perimeter was contained Tuesday.
The fire’s size didn’t increase Tuesday night, and officials predicted its spread Wednesday would be minimal. Precipitation and favorable winds helped keep the flames from spreading further.
A team from the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation has been assisting firefighters from Madison County since Monday. It announced Wednesday it plans to turn management of the fire over to local departments.
Since igniting Sunday afternoon, the fire incinerated 1,870 acres southeast of Norris along the Bradley Creek drainage. The cause of the fire is still unknown, though officials are working on bringing in investigators, said Kristen Baker, a DNRC spokesperson.
DNRC, the U.S. Forest Service and Madison County have all contributed resources to fight the fire, which is burning through grass, sagebrush and juniper on private, Bureau of Land Management and Montana State University land.
On Wednesday morning, 95 people, including 10 engines, one crew and two water tenders, were responding to the fire. Efforts shifted to mopping up around structures and visible smoke, according to a news release from DNRC.
A slight chance of thunderstorms was predicted for Wednesday.
The fire has cost almost $300,000, officials estimated. No structures have burned, though workers from NorthWestern Energy have been repairing damaged power lines.
Livestock losses have occurred, officials said.
Air quality in Bozeman also improved from unhealthy for sensitive groups to moderate Tuesday night, according to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality.
DEQ predicted a shift in winds from southwesterly to westerly would push California smoke further south on Wednesday.