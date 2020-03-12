More money is available in exchange for information on two separate February poaching cases in southwest Montana.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced Monday that donors boosted the cash available for information about poached elk and pronghorn in the Paradise Valley and several trumpeter swans that were shot and killed on Central Park Pond near Manhattan.
FWP said in a news release that an anonymous donor has put up $5,000 to increase the reward for information about the killing of nine pronghorn and three elk. The elk were shot from a road and abandoned about 17 miles south of Livingston. FWP believes the animals were killed around Feb. 13.
With the $1,000 FWP is offering in that case, the total reward for information that leads to a conviction in that case is now $6,000.
The Sacajawea Audubon Society has put up $1,000 to increase the reward for information on the swans found on Central Park Pond, along Heeb Road. Investigators believe the birds were shot around Feb. 19.
The group’s addition brings the total reward in that case to $2,000.
FWP said in the release that the cases are unrelated.
The agency is asking anyone with information to call Montana’s poaching hotline, 1-800-TIP-MONT (1-800-847-6668). It said informants can remain anonymous.