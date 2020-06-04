Republican Walt Sales will be the new state senator for District 35, following his victory over two challengers in Tuesday’s primary election.
Sales, the current Montana House District 69 representative, captured 1,901 – or nearly 66 percent – of the votes cast in the Republican primary, according to preliminary unofficial results released by the Gallatin County Elections Department. Challengers Gary Perry and Debra Brown won 686 votes and 288 votes respectively.
Sales will not face a Democrat or Green party challenger in November for the seat being vacated by Republican Scott Sales, who also lost a primary victory Tuesday for Secretary of State. Five Republican challengers were running for that spot, which was won by Christi Jacobsen. She will face Democrat Bryce Bennett in the November election.
In House District 68, incumbent Republican Bruce Grubbs lost his bid for re-election Tuesday to challenger Caleb Hinkle, who won 57 percent of the Republican vote. Hinkle will face Democrat challenger Claire Broling, who was unopposed in Tuesday’s primary, in November.
With more than 59 percent of the vote, Jennifer Carlson beat Gallatin County Commissioner Don Seifert in the Republican primary bid for the House District 69 seat being vacated by Walt Sales. She will run unopposed in the November general election.
In Gallatin County, 48.2 percent, or 38,869 of the 80,629 registered voters, cast ballots in Tuesday’s primary. The statewide turnout was higher, with 54.76 percent of the state’s 696,174 registered voters participating.