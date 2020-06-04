Gallatin County voters have approved two levies to help pay for the 911 Dispatch Center and search and rescue operations.
In preliminary totals Tuesday night, the tax hike for the 911 Dispatch Center passed with 54.4% of voters in favor at 19,117 votes and 45.6% against at 16,013 votes. The increase for search and rescue passed, 62% to 38% with 22,022 votes in favor and 13,201 votes against.
The tax increase for the 911 Dispatch Center will raise property taxes by $16.20 a year for the owner of a $200,000 home and will bring in about $2.1 million annually.
The increase for search and rescue will cost the same homeowner $5.40 and will raise $706,000 annually.
The tax increase for the 911 Dispatch Center will pay for upgrades to the county’s 911 communications system, enabling it to cover a larger geographic area than the existing system and allowing the county to offer text-to-911 service. The tax hike will also pay for additional staff for the center, which has received an increasing number of emergency calls over the last several years but hasn’t hired more employees.
Voters last passed a tax increase for the dispatch center in 2006. To meet the demands of a growing population, the county has had to supplement the
center’s budget with general fund dollars, which county commissioners have said takes away from other government services.
Search and rescue will use the new funding to bring on three more staff members — a sheriff’s captain to lead the division, someone to focus on administrative tasks and someone to oversee equipment and training.
Some of the new money will also be set aside for maintenance of search and rescue buildings in Bozeman, Big Sky and West Yellowstone or may be used for future space needs.
Search and rescue now relies on about 160 volunteers and is overseen by the sheriff’s patrol division captain who has a number of other responsibilities. Over the years, the number and complexity of emergencies the department responds to has grown, posing a challenge for search and rescue volunteers.
The county commissioners decided to place the two tax increases on the ballot in March after several months of discussion. Shortly after their decision, the coronavirus pandemic reached Gallatin County, and commissioners decided to focus on responding to the pandemic rather than educating voters on the tax hikes as planned.