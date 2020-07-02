Health officials in Gallatin County are monitoring the levels of COVID-19 in individual communities at the most elemental level – in their sewage.
The ease with the presence of the virus can be detected in wastewater initially surprised scientists, said Seth Walk, associate professor of microbiology and immunology at Montana State University. When the pandemic began, MSU already was sampling Bozeman’s wastewater for the presence of viruses, so a colleague of Walk’s started looking for COVID and found it.
“That was surprising to us,” said Walk. “The county thought it would be useful for surveillance.”
Now, the Walk Lab conducts weekly tests on wastewater samples from Three Forks, West Yellowstone and Big Sky, while a different MSU lab run by researcher Blake Wiedenheft is handling samples from Bozeman. Their efforts are not unique, as communities all around the country are conducting similar tests for the COVID virus.
Matt Kelley, Gallatin County’s health officer, said viral testing on wastewater is not a new idea.
“They’ve been using this technology for years, mostly overseas, to detect polio in communities,” he said. Those data are used to help quell the spread of the crippling disease.
Locally, Kelley said, the test results are helping health officials track and understand the way coronavirus is spreading.
“We’re seeing a lot of consistency between wastewater detections and the cases we’re seeing,” he said.
Walk said positive tests in Gallatin County’s communities have closely predated or coincided with the incidence of confirmed cases.
For example, the Walk Lab detected the presence of the virus in wastewater at West Yellowstone on May 28; new cases in the town were confirmed on May 30, 31 and June 2. Afterward, virus levels returned to very low and sometimes undetectable levels, consistent with the absence of new, confirmed cases.
In Big Sky, samples taken from wastewater on June 6 showed an increased signal for the virus compared to prior weeks. The June 16 sample was clearly positive, and the level of virus in the sample on June 23 was significantly increased. New cases in Big Sky were confirmed between June 15 and 18.
Weekly testing of Three Forks’ wastewater began on June 6, and so far has not returned a positive result. Asked how health officials are interpreting the lack of COVID in the Three Forks system, Kelley said the smaller community is a valuable data point because Three Forks is further away from the larger population centers to the east.
“This indicates potential differences in the way the virus is spreading,” he said.
Though testing is not yet being done in Belgrade (see related story), Kelley said results from there will be interesting because so many city residents frequently visit or work in Bozeman, and vice versa.
“Because of the cross-pollination between Belgrade and Bozeman, I wouldn’t expect to see as much difference (in results),” Kelley said. But with Belgrade on line “It’ll be a pretty extensive network. It will help us understand more.”
Walk explained that though the virus is inactive in the wastewater by the time testing is conducted, its unique genetic material remains. Samples are put into a machine, which begins to cycle as it searches for the presence of the genetic markers. The number of cycles completed before the virus is detected indicates how much is present in the sample – in other words, the more times the machine cycles
before returning a positive result, the less virus is present in the sample.
Walk said it’s somewhat surprising that fairly small samples – less than 2 gallons of wastewater from each community each week – seem to be accurately reflecting the presence of the virus in communities.
“It would seem like it’s a needle in a haystack kind of deal, but it seems like not many people have to be infected in order for the virus to be detected,” he said.
But exactly how many is something scientists haven’t yet figured out, he added.
“We don’t have a great idea of how many people need to be shedding the virus in a community in order for it to be detected, though we know pretty precise flow rates through the plant and the number of hookups,” Walk said.
“What I can say right now is we’ve never had a positive sample without confirmed cases.”
Walk explained the virus is shed in the stool because it lodges in the epithelial cells that line the human gastronintestinal tract. Some of those cells exist in the urinary tract, but significantly fewer.
So far, both Kelley and Walk said samples are being taken from the main plants, and not from individual neighborhood collection sites.
“Doing tests at the point where wastewater come in (at the plants) makes sense community-wide,” Walk said. “That in itself can help assess the presence of the virus, and I think that’s the goal here – to use these data to slow transmission or even stop it.”
Aside from providing more data for officials as they consider appropriate public health policies, Walk said the wastewater testing may prove valuable for future studies. Scientists in his lab are saving samples after testing is completed so they can be looked at it later. He said most local COVID infections have been linked to the strain of the virus that affected the west coast of the U.S. As time passes, that may change, and the saved samples could provide data that will help scientists understand more about the virus, its spread, treatment outcomes, mortality rates, and the reasons it affects different people in different ways.
Kelley said the information gleaned from the testing is valuable to health officials, who can match it against clinical cases they are seeing and then evaluate appropriate public health interventions aimed at the preventing the spread of disease.
Ultimately, Walk hopes the work in his lab will help health officials learn how to be more prepared for the next event.
“This is very forward-looking, in my opinion,” he said.