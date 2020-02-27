The replacement of the Nixon Bridge is moving forward after several years of delays.
The bridge near Manhattan will be closed Thursday and Friday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., said Kathy Thompson, bridge department manager for Stahly Engineering.
The work this week is the first step toward construction of a new two-lane concrete structure that will replace the existing one-lane, steel-truss bridge. Stahly Engineering will build the new bridge this summer upstream of the existing bridge. Once the new bridge is complete — likely by September — the existing bridge will be dismantled.
This week’s closure is logistically challenging because the Nixon Bridge, which crosses the East Gallatin River on Nixon Gulch Road, provides the only access to Gallatin River Ranch, a subdivision in the Horseshoe Hills, Thompson said. If emergency responders need to cross the bridge during the closure, Stahly Engineering will work to get them through, Thompson said.
Gallatin County commissioners have long prioritized replacing the Nixon Bridge, which has weight limits that prevent some large vehicles, including fire trucks, from using it. Those vehicles must use Horseshoe Cottonwood Road, which is often impassable.
In 2017, the county received $685,000 from the Treasure State Endowment Program, which gives state dollars to counties for infrastructure projects, to replace the bridge. The county also levied about $400,000 in taxes on Gallatin River Ranch.
County commissioners originally set aside $336,000 for the project. Construction delays have led to a cost increase, and the county foresees needing to contribute an additional $300,000 to the $1.7 million project.
The construction delays are partially due to historic preservation groups’ work to save the existing Nixon Bridge, which was built in 1891.
Most recently, the groups asked county commissioners to keep a piece of the historic bridge, which they then planned to place in a Manhattan park. Their plan fell apart earlier this winter when Manhattan officials said they disapproved of the idea, citing liability concerns.
The historic preservation groups previously called for county commissioners to keep the existing Nixon Bridge as a pedestrian-only connection to nearby trails. Commissioners said they didn’t want to take on the liability of that project, and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, which has a fishing access nearby, said the existing bridge negatively affects streamflow.
The historic preservation groups also suggested the county retrofit the existing bridge, which they say would cost $750,000 — significantly less than replacement. Commissioners rejected this idea because the bridge would remain one lane, which they have said is inadequate.
The commissioners plan to place a plaque near the new bridge commemorating the existing bridge. They may also help pay for a video, photographs or web pages to document the bridge.
Brad O’Grosky, a member of the Gallatin County Historic Preservation Board and president of the Montana Ghost Town Preservation Society, has repeatedly asked county commissioners to keep the existing bridge and said he is disappointed in their final decision.
“There are only a few bridges like this,” he said. “They tell the history of Gallatin County and Montana.”
O’Grosky plans will continue to urge county officials to preserve other historic structures — including the Axtell and Meridian bridges — that are slated for replacement.
“Once they’re gone, they’re gone forever, and you lose their history, so we’ll fight to preserve them because we believe they should be preserved,” he said.
Gallatin River Ranch residents, including James Greenbaum, have advocated for replacement of the Nixon Bridge. He has spoken to county officials a few times about the bridge, which he said is “dangerous” and “fails modern safety standards.”
After hearing about the upcoming bridge closures — a sign the replacement is moving forward — he said, “We’re all very excited. The closures are an inconvenience, but they’re worth it for a new bridge.”