Two people wanted in connection to a Billings homicide last week were found dead Friday near Hebgen Lake, according to law enforcement. Both had a single gunshot wound in the head, and law enforcement is calling it an “apparent homicide suicide.”
The two individuals involved were identified as Henry Porter, 22, and Erika Miller, 28, both of Billings, according to the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.
Billings police announced that a second woman who died under suspicious circumstances on the same street was discovered early Tuesday morning. The second death is being treated as being related to the first, which was announced Friday.
Porter and Miller were wanted in connection to the death of a 64-year-old woman, identified by the Billings Police Department as Roxann Renee Watson, who was found dead in her home by Billings Police on Thursday, according to the Billings Gazette.
Billings Police said Miller was Roxann Watson’s daughter. Porter was Miller’s boyfriend.
Watson died of strangulation and multiple blunt force injuries, according to the Yellowstone County Coroner. Her death is being treated as a homicide. The Billings Investigative Division searched the woman’s residence and identified Porter and Miller of persons of interest.
Lt. Brandon Wooley with the Billings Police Department said that because it is an open and active investigation, the department is not able to share any suspected motives at this time, or whether either Miller or Porter had any connection to the West Yellowstone area. Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer said it appears the two were just passing through the area.
It’s too early to rule the second woman’s death as a homicide, Wooley said. The woman’s autopsy is scheduled for this week.
“The circumstances surrounding the discovery of her body as well as the direct correlation to the events of the last week definitely indicate suspicious circumstances,” Wooley said.
The Billings Police Department has not discovered any evidence that there are additional victims, Wooley said.
“As of right now, there is no indication or we are not following other leads up to believe that there are any other victims,” he said.
At around 10:30 p.m. last Thursday, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies responded to the West Yellowstone area for a vehicle pursuit involving the car that was believed to be driven by Porter or Miller, according to a news release from the office.
The vehicle the two were driving stopped near the intersection of Highway 287 and Highway 191 in the Duck Creek area, and the two left the vehicle on foot and went into the forested area nearby.
Law enforcement didn’t follow the two into the area and instead set up a perimeter and notified residents within a 4-mile radius to shelter in place.
Officers heard two gunshots soon after the suspects had gone into the wooded area. A GCSO K9 unit found Miller and Porter dead around 2 a.m. on Friday morning.
GCSO announced the names of the two late Monday evening. Billings Police Department announced the second death under suspicious circumstances on Tuesday morning.
Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved with the chase and securing the perimeter, including the National Park Service, the West Yellowstone Police Department, the U.S. Forest Service, Fish Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens, Montana Highway Patrol and the Bozeman Police Department.