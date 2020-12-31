- In February, Joseph Paul DeWise, 49, of Belgrade, was sentenced to life in prison for killing his estranged wife and injuring her roommate in a January 2018 shooting.
- Also in February, David Oster of Belgrade was given a six-month deferred sentence for hiding a gun that was used in a video to threaten other students when he was a senior at Belgrade High School in June 2019.
- In June, Daniel Sifuentes was sentenced to seven years to the Montana Department of Corrections, with four suspended, for his role in the hit-and-run traffic death that killed a pedestrian in Manhattan in October 2019. Sifuentes was a passenger in the car that killed 76-year-old Truman Emmelkamp, but he pleaded guilty to felony obstructing justice for working with the driver, Michael Leo Moreno, to fabricate a story to cover up the crime. In July, Moreno was sentenced to 30 years in prison for hitting and killing Emmelkamp while drunk and leaving the scene of the wreck.
- In December, bail was set at $500,000 for David Scott Jackson. Jackson was charged with arson, criminal endangerment, and two counts of attempted deliberate homicide, all felonies, after breaking into an apartment building on North Hoffman Street in Belgrade on Nov. 30. Hoffman is accused of firing gunshots inside the apartment and at officers outside the building, as well as setting fire to the apartment before surrendering.
- Read the latest edition of the Belgrade News in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.