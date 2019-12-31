A Belgrade man is accused of choking a woman after a night of drinking.
Eric Alfred Fuchs, 63, is charged with felony strangulation of a partner or family member. He appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court on Thursday before fill-in Judge Audrey Cromwell.
His bail was set at $10,000.
On Thursday at 3:30 a.m., a woman reported to a nurse at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital that Fuchs had assaulted her, according to charging documents. The woman had bruises on her face and a burst blood vessel in her neck.
She told a Belgrade officer that she and Fuchs had been arguing at a home on West Missoula Avenue around 1 a.m. after Fuchs had drank a “large amount of alcohol,” charging documents said. She said Fuchs became angry with her and hit her several times in the face and on her legs.
She said Fuchs pulled her outside by her arms after she had pushed him and yelled at him. She also told officers that Fuchs threw her on the ground and hit her in the back of the head. She ended up lying in the snow where she “played possum,” charging documents said.
The woman said she then went back inside the home.
Charging documents say that Fuchs became angry again and choked her when the woman called him “son.”
The officer then brought Fuchs to the Belgrade Police Department for questioning.
Fuchs told officers, “whatever you think I did, I did,” charging documents say. He said he had argued with the woman and that “any physical altercation was totally me.”
Charging documents say Fuchs’ story corroborated the woman’s story. He told officers that he grabbed the woman by the throat to “make her be quiet.”
If convicted, Fuchs could face a fine of up to $50,000 and up to 80 years in prison.