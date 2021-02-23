Bail was set at $750,000 Belgrade man who is accused of shooting at a detective during a high-speed chase last week.
Jon Binkley is charged with attempted deliberate homicide, a felony, for shooting a gun at a Gallatin County detective during a car chase that began in Belgrade and ended with an hours-long standoff in Powell County.
The detective was not injured.
Last Wednesday, Belgrade police officers responded to a report of domestic violence, where a woman told them that Binkley confronted her while he had a pistol in a holster on his chest. Court documents say that Binkley broke the woman’s computer and threw her on the ground, then left before officers arrived.
A Gallatin County deputy found his car at a Belgrade gas station and tried stopping him, but Binkley drove out of the parking lot, hitting another car in the process, and went down Frontage Road.
Law enforcement tried stopping him with spike strips in Manhattan, but were unsuccessful in stopping Binkley from getting onto Interstate 90.
Binkley then allegedly fired multiple gunshots, at least one of which struck a Gallatin County detective’s unmarked car while the detective was standing nearby. Law enforcement called off the chase because of the dangerous road conditions and the perceived danger that Binkley posed to law enforcement.
Officers successfully deflated Binkley’s tires near Garrison in Powell County and arrested him after a four-hour standoff.
Binkley’s bail was set Friday by Judge Rick West.