June has been a busy training month for Belgrade City Court staff as the court had to prepare for two significant technological upgrades.
First, there was the transition to “court-of-record” status, a designation approved by the Belgrade City Council earlier this year. Montana law mandates that the Belgrade City Court be known as the “Belgrade City Court of Record” beginning July 1.
According to City Judge Andrew Breuner, “This means that the court maintains an electronic recording of all proceedings. The record is preserved so that appealed matters can be reviewed and adjudicated in an efficient, accurate manner. Frankly, it is the system people often assume already exists in all trial courts — a system without costly new trials on appeal.”
Montana’s seven municipal (as opposed to city) courts, including the Bozeman Municipal Court, are required to maintain electronic records. But of the state’s 84 city courts, Belgrade will be one of approximately 10 or fewer that maintain such a record.
And among those 84 city courts, Breuner said, Belgrade had the third most criminal filings in 2020 (behind only Butte and Havre).
“This adds an important measure of accountability to our process. I firmly believe it is best practice for what we do,” he said.
Simultaneously, the City Court became one of the earlier recipients of the state’s new computer case management system called “Full Court Enterprise.”
While the Montana’s courts have been using computer-based case management for decades, the new system, according to Judge Breuner, is a “game-changer” with respect to how cases are documented and administered.
It is, he said, “a critical investment in the ability to accommodate future advances like the expanded use of electronic filing by attorneys.”
That said, Breuner added,“For anyone that has been a part of a major software changeover for business operations, they can understand how daunting and sometimes frustrating the transition can be. The new system is not without bugs. Our court clerks have led and administered this complex process in heroic fashion. Really incredible.”
Breuner said the clerks’ efforts are particularly impressive given that they have spent the past 14 months administering a court during a pandemic.
“The adjustments we had to make were substantial.”
Historically, the Belgrade City Court has been a pioneer for utilizing new technologies like the “overdue processing” system for tracking failures to appear, unpaid fines, and other missed deadlines.
Breuner said these advances are not ends in themselves.
“They are only significant if they improve our ability to administer justice with integrity and in a manner that upholds human dignity. Court-of-record status and improved case management capabilities do that.”