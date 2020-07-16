A Belgrade man is accused of firing a gun multiple times in a garage while he was drunk.
Anthony Dean Ross, 43, is charged with felony criminal endangerment. He appeared by video Monday in Gallatin County Justice Court before Judge Bryan Adams, who set his bail at $500.
On Sunday around midnight, Belgrade officers responded to a report of five shots fired from a gun inside the garage of a residence on Quaws Boulevard.
Roommates and relatives of Ross were at a parking lot nearby. They told officers that Ross was drunk when he fired the gun and that he discharged the gun for “no reason,” court documents say. Officers took Ross into custody.
Inside the garage of the home, police said they found empty shell casings, a semiautomatic gun and a loaded magazine near the gun.
A witness told an officer that he went into the garage after hearing the gunshots and found the gun on the ground. The witness said he grabbed the gun, removed the magazine and threw it.
The witness said he heard Ross say “sorry” as he and others inside the home fled, court documents say.
Another witness told the officer that Ross tried to get him to fire the gun in the garage, court documents say. He declined.
At the Belgrade Police Department, Ross’ speech was slurred, his breath smelled of alcohol and he was agitated and emotional. Police said in charging documents that Ross made “spontaneous statements” that he had fired the gun multiple times inside and out of the garage.