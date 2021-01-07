Newly appointed Belgrade Police Department Capt. Dustin Lensing has spent his entire career with the department and said he is excited to continue growing here.
“I enjoy working here and have enjoyed working here throughout my career,” he said. “I started here when I was pretty much a kid.”
Lensing began his career with the department in 2001 as a patrol officer, and worked his way up to detective and detective sergeant before his most recent promotion to captain last month.
Belgrade Police Chief E.J. Clark, who was one of the supervisors who hired Lensing 20 years ago, said the new captain’s experience has prepared him for the job.
“There’s pretty much nothing he can’t handle,” Clark said. “It’s nice to have him on board doing what he needs to get done.”
As captain, Lensing will be “absolute second in command,” and in charge when Clark is unavailable. Lensing said he is looking forward to that responsibility, which he doesn’t take lightly.
“I’ve worked for Chief Clark for several years and I have a lot of respect for the man,” he said. “To be his second in command is a lot of responsibility but a great honor as well.”
Lensing said he was ready and excited to take on a new challenge when he applied for the position, which will require him to work on the administrative and patrol side as well as continue to interact directly with detectives.
“It was a good opportunity to broaden my horizons and branch out and take on some responsibilities,” he said. “I was in my previous role for several years.”
Clark said the department is seeking applicants to replace Lensing as a detective sergeant.
Lensing was formally introduced to the community and Belgrade City Council during a brief Zoom ceremony on Dec. 21. Before presenting Lensing with his badge, City Manager Ted Barkley described him as a “key person in terms of our relationship to other law enforcement agencies regionally.”
Lensing replied, “It’s a pleasure to serve this community and the great citizens and you all in the city of Belgrade. This means the world to me and my family.”