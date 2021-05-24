As of late Monday afternoon, no charges had yet been filed in an incident that precipitated a shelter-in-place at all Belgrade schools earlier in the day, but Belgrade Police Chief E.J. Clark said he expects that will change.
Clark said the incident unfolded after a group of Belgrade High School students went to school administrators after lunch on Monday and said they had been threatened by another group of students off campus during the lunch period.
An e-mail sent to parents by Superintendent Godfrey Saunders a little before 2 p.m. stated that one group of students said another student flashed a handgun at them, but Clark refused to confirm whether a weapon was involved.
Saunders’ message explained that the shelter-in-place was ordered at all schools for safety reasons, “Because the involved students ran and could not initially be found … “
The message continued, “The elementary schools and the middle school are out of shelter in place because the students have been located and are being interviewed by the police. The incident is still being investigated at the high school. The high school remains in a shelter in place while the officers investigate.”
Clark said students at the elementary and middle schools were able to finish their school day after the shelter-in-place order was lifted. He said the school day ended about half an hour early at the high school, and he believed classes will resume as usual on Tuesday.
Saunders did not immediately return calls placed by the Belgrade News Monday afternoon.
Clark said three student suspects were still being interviewed as of 4:30 Monday afternoon, but police are “pretty confident there was never a threat in schools today.”
Clark lauded the swift action taken by school administrators, who notified his department as soon as the reporting students spoke to them. He also praised parents who came to school when they heard what was happening for remaining calm and allowing officers to do their jobs without interfering.