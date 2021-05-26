Belgrade Police Chief E.J. Clark confirmed Wednesday that a juvenile Belgrade High School student is in detention following an incident that precipitated a shelter-in-place at all Belgrade schools Monday afternoon.
Clark said the student was taken into custody Monday on a preliminary charge of assault with a weapon. He said more charges may be filed against the male youth later.
Two other juveniles are still being questioned in connection with the incident, and charges also may be filed against them, Clark said.
Belgrade High School, the middle school, and all three elementary schools were locked down Monday afternoon after a group of BHS students told administrators they had been threatened by another group of students off campus during the lunch period. The lockdown was lifted after a short time at the middle and elementary schools, but remained in place at the high school for the rest of the school.
An e-mail sent to parents by Superintendent Godfrey Saunders about 1:45 p.m. Monday stated that one group of students said another student flashed a handgun at them.
Clark confirmed Monday that a handgun was involved in the incident, but that police “at this point” don’t believe the weapon was ever on campus.
“As far as we know, there were no incidents at school or on school property,” he told the Belgrade News Wednesday.
Clark said he didn’t know whether the gun was loaded at the time of the incident. Police are still in the process of gathering warrants and processing information.