An inactive Bulgarian land mine inside a student’s car in a parking lot at Montana State University caused officials to take drastic measures Tuesday to ensure the bomb was inert.
A Montana State University student bought the land mine off the internet and had it shipped to the university. Because of issues with similar devices elsewhere, the Lewis and Clark County Bomb Squad alerted MSU Police that a student had a potentially dangerous device.
Around noon on Tuesday, two Lewis and Clark County deputies were gearing up and readying a robot to retrieve the bomb from the car. Deputy Marvin Weber strapped on a bomb suit and made several trips to a gray Toyota Rav-4 with California license plates. He used an X-ray machine to figure out if it was a threat.
MSU police closed off Parking Lot 1 near Yellowstone and Jefferson halls for the afternoon, turning students away whose cars were left in the lot.
By about 3 p.m., Weber had confirmed the land mine was inactive and said the bomb squad would take it off campus.
“There’s nothing in there that would lead us to believe that it was modified in any way,” said Weber, referring to the land mine.
Law enforcement and the U.S. Postal Service began investigating sales of the land mines after an Postal Service employee in Minnesota dropped a package and it began to vibrate. Weber said law enforcement alerted bomb squad commanders where the packages were sent.
Weber said the concern with the land mines is that the fusing system may still be intact in some of the novelty items. While buying the land mines isn’t illegal, he said, having the fusing system intact could cause a loud flash or bang if it is activated or dropped.
“The concern is really someone with ill intent,” Weber said, “And what they would do with that to otherwise modify the device — turn it into something that is definitely more dangerous.”
Weber and Lewis and Clark County deputy Neil Marks will take the device to Malmstrom Air Force Base outside of Great Falls. Weber will coordinate with the military to figure out what to do with the land mine, but he said it would not be returned to the student.
MSU Police Chief Frank Parrish said the Lewis and Clark County Bomb Squad reported around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday that the “device” had been delivered to the university. He said the student it was delivered to told authorities that the land mine was in his car.
About three days ago, Parrish said, the student received an email saying that police would be in contact with him and he has been cooperative since. Parrish said the investigation is still ongoing, but that it didn’t appear there would be any charges for the student for having the land mine.
“There is no reason for us to believe that the student had any bad intention with this,” Parrish said.