The boy already in detention for the May 24 gun incident that precipitated a district-wide shelter-in-place order has been charged with assault with a weapon in the incident, according to Belgrade Police Capt. Dustin Lensing.
Lensing did not know if the Gallatin County Attorney’s office would be filing a petition of delinquency to have that student charged as an adult. By press time, the county attorney’s office had not yet responded to a message seeking that information.
Additional charges against a second juvenile involved in the incident, a girl, also may be filed, Lensing added.
Another boy, the third juvenile involved in the incident, is not currently in custody and has not yet been charged, he said.
On Monday, May 24, the entire Belgrade school system was locked down for part of the afternoon after a group of BHS students told administrators they had been threatened with a gun by another group of students off campus during lunch.
After a short while, the lockdown was lifted at the middle and elementary schools but remained in place for the rest of the school day at the high school.
An e-mail sent to parents by Superintendent Godfrey Saunders at about 1:45 p.m. that day stated that one group of students said another student flashed a handgun at them.
Police Chief E.J. Clark later told this paper that a handgun was involved but he didn’t believe the weapon was ever on campus.
“As far as we know, there were no incidents at school or on school property,” he told the Belgrade News then. He also said he didn’t know if the gun was loaded at the time of the incident.