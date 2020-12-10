A Belgrade grocery store employee was charged with theft Saturday after Belgrade police were called to the scene by store management.
According to court records, a 47-year-old employee at Albertson’s is suspected of stealing money from the store. Surveillance video captured the woman taking money from cash registers on several occasions in late November and early December.
Police arrested the woman for theft of property exceeding $1,500. She was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center and held without bond.
n n n
A Belgrade woman was charged with assault with a weapon Saturday night after an encounter with police.
According to court records, a Belgrade police officer responded to an apartment on Stiles Avenue, where a 19-year-old was believed to have placed a 911 hang-up call. A woman who answered the door said the caller was locked in the bathroom, mumbling and not making sense. When the 19-year-old in the bathroom opened the door, the officer saw she was sitting on the floor holding a knife. The officer noticed her behavior was erratic and she wasn’t making sense, leading her to believe she was intoxicated. She ordered the woman to put down the knife and step outside the bathroom. The woman dropped the knife, but instead of stepping out, she shut and locked the door.
When the woman opened the door again at the officer’s request, the report states she was again holding the knife, but this time in a threatening manner. The officer drew her gun and repeatedly ordered the woman to drop the knife, which she eventually did.
The woman was transported to the hospital via ambulance and evaluated by medical personnel. Upon being cleared, she was arrested by police and taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where she was charged with felony assault with a weapon and held without bond.
n n n
On Dec. 3 a Belgrade man was charged for strangulation of a partner or family member and aggravated assault.
At about 10:30 p.m., Belgrade police responded to an address on West Cameron, where they spoke with an injured woman who described a violent encounter with her boyfriend earlier that night, according to court reports. The woman stated that during an argument with her 44-year-old partner, he physically assaulted and choked her. She also said that he threatened her and her family if she called the police for help.
Police noticed bruises on the woman’s neck, forearm and chest. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.
The man was arrested and transported to Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged and held without bond.
n n n
A Three Forks man was arrested for criminal possession of dangerous drugs on Dec. 2 after illegal drugs were found in his home during a search.
According to court documents, a probation and patrol officer discovered what appeared to be hallucinogenic mushrooms in a jar during a search of the 38-year-old’s residence on Broken Creek Road. Upon being questioned by a Gallatin County sheriff’s deputy, the man confirmed that the jar did contain psychedelic mushrooms.
The deputy examined the mushrooms, which tested presumptively positive for psilocin, a psychedelic substance commonly found in hallucinogenic mushrooms. The man was placed under arrest for felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs and held at the Gallatin County Detention Center without bond.
n n n
A Three Forks woman was charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs on Monday after her husband located drug paraphernalia in their home.
According to court documents, on Monday morning police responded to a domestic violence report at a Three Forks residence on West Front Street. The deputy sheriff on the scene found the report to be unsubstantiated after speaking to the couple. Both parties agreed that the husband should leave the house for a few hours to allow everyone the opportunity to calm down.
While collecting his items in the home, the man discovered a makeup bag in the bedroom, which contained glass pipes and a crystal-like substance. Police tested the material for methamphetamine and received a presumptive positive result.
The 29-year-old woman was placed under arrest for the felony charge of criminal possession of dangerous drugs, and was held without bond until she could be seen by a judge.
n n n
A Belgrade man was arrested for partner assault on Monday following an incident where he destroyed items in the home he and his partner share.
Police responded to a domestic violence report Monday night at a residence in northwest Belgrade, according to court records. The caller told the deputies that her fiance had come home drunk that night and became irritated after an argument. He then broke many items in their house. Police saw a damaged lamp, broken flat screen television, dented kitchen sink and a hole in the ceiling panel.
Following the argument, the man stated his intention to spend the night elsewhere. The woman decided to drive the defendant to his employer’s. While in the car, he became aggressive and started hitting the passenger windows and saying he wanted to hit her. The woman fled the vehicle to look for help before returning home to report the incident.
Upon questioning by police, the 59-year-old man admitted to getting into an argument with the victim and breaking items in their home, but denied threatening her. He was charged with partner or family member assault and served a temporary no contact order. He was held at the Gallatin County Detention Center without bond.
n n n
A Bozeman man was charged with his third DUI after an accident outside Bozeman Hot Springs.
According to court records, the man’s Toyota Tundra collided with a parked vehicle behind him when he backed out of his parking spot at Bozeman Hot Springs on Monday. Montana Highway Patrol noted that the 50-year-old driver slurred his speech, had bloodshot, watery eyes and that there was an alcoholic odor coming from him.
After performing poorly on various field sobriety tests, the man consented to a preliminary breath test, which measured an alcohol content over twice the legal limit. He was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center , charged with his third offense of driving under the influence, and held on $2,585 bond.
n n n
A Three Forks man was charged with his third DUI and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia Tuesday following a hit and run incident.
Shortly after 7 p.m., a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a report that a blue GMC struck a light pole on the corner of Cedar Street and Main Street, and continued to drive away with only three tires, according to court records. Police located the vehicle stopped in the middle of Cedar Street with the driver outside investigating the damage.
The 51-year-old nearly fell over the officer as he was being approached. The deputy detected a strong alcoholic odor coming from from the man and noticed that his speech was slurred and his eyes were bloodshot.
A pat search of the driver revealed a small glass pipe and a clear bag containing a leafy substance, which the officer suspected was marijuana. The deputy attempted to perform field sobriety tests with the suspect, but the man refused to comply, stating that he had a health issue that prevented him from comfortably completing the tests. He also refused to give a breath sample.
Police placed the man under arrest and obtained a blood warrant from a judge. He was taken to the hospital, where they drew a blood sample for testing.
The man was transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged held on $3,170 bond. A records check revelaed he had two prior convictions for driving under the influence in 2017.
