A Belgrade man was charged earlier this month with strangulation of a partner, second offense, for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.
A deputy from the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic in progress report on Jan. 15 at a residence on MacGregor Road in Belgrade, according to court documents. A woman had called police from her neighbor’s house, alleging that her partner had put his hands around her neck and hit her in the face.
The officer spoke to the woman, who told police that earlier that day had got into a verbal argument with her boyfriend over him being unfaithful online. She said that she told him she was going to take their children to her mother’s house. She said he grabbed her by the neck and began strangling her to the point that she had trouble breathing and she tried to pull his hands off her neck before falling onto the floor and hitting her face on a laundry basket.
The deputy spoke to her boyfriend, who said he had verbally with the woman argued over his behavior on social media. However, he denied that anything physical occurred between them.
The 22-year-old man was placed under arrest and transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged and held without bond.
A Manhattan woman was charged with family member assault on Monday after allegedly attacking her mother.
According to court records, a Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office deputy sheriff responded Monday night to a family disturbance at a house on Amsterdam Road. Dispatch reported that a woman was trying to attack her mother and was currently locked outside of the house. Upon arrival, the deputy located the woman in the driveway near her vehicle. He placed her in handcuffs and in the back of his patrol vehicle for investigative detention while he spoke to everyone else at the scene.
The officer then spoke with the woman’s mother, who said her daughter drove by her residence tonight, yelling profanities. She said her daughter approached her and they got into a verbal argument, then her child then tackled her to the ground and began hitting her. Once they both were back on their feet, she hid in the house and locked the door while her daughter tried to kick the doors to the house open and threw a rock at the back patio door window.
The deputy also spoke with a witness who was in the home at the time and recorded the incident on video. The witness also stated the woman was attacked by her daughter and tackled to the ground.
The 18-year-old woman stated that her mom threw the first punch, then physically fought with her. The daughter was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center where she was charged for the assault.
A Belgrade man was arrested Monday for family member assault following an altercation with his father.
On Monday afternoon, a deputy sheriff with the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a family disturbance at a residence on Stubble Lane in Belgrade, according to court documents. The caller stated that his adult son had put him in a chokehold and demanded his car keys. He said he and his wife were currently inside of their home and their son was in the backyard.
When the deputy arrived at the scene, the caller opened the door. The officer asked him where his son was. The younger man was in the living room and began yelling obscenities at the officer and told him to leave. The father explained he had called law enforcement and that the son needed to talk about the incident.
The older man told the deputy that he and his son were in the living room when the younger man asked to use his jeep. He said that when he refused, his son became angry and began to yell, then walked toward him as the tension escalated and punched him in the face, grabbed him and placed him in a chokehold. The father said his son eventually released him after he pleaded to be let go. The deputy noticed redness on the side of the father’s neck.
The man also said his son had been physical with him on multiple occasions. Upon questioning, he said that he “absolutely” believed that his son would severely hurt him when the assault occurred.
After speaking with his father, the deputy asked the younger man if everything his father said was true and he responded, “Yup.”
The 38-year-old man was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged and held without bond.