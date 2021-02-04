A Belgrade man was charged with violating an order of protection last Wednesday after following the protected party.
According to court documents, Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputies investigated a report of stalking at the Amsterdam Town Pump on Jan. 27 at 5 p.m. The caller, an employee at the location, stated a woman came up to her at the store claiming a man had followed her into the bathroom. She said she was scared and that the man had cut off his ankle monitor and asked her to call law enforcement.
One of the officers spoke with the woman, who said she currently has an order of protection against the man. She stated they met up earlier that day at another location in order for him to gather his belongings. She said she went to the Town Pump afterward, where he followed her into the bathroom.
The deputies also contacted the 23-year-old man at a residence on 13th Street in Belgrade. He admitted to meeting with the woman in the River Rock Subdivision and then following her to the store. He was placed under arrest and held without bond at the Gallatin County Detention Center.
n n n
A Belgrade man was charged with assault with a weapon last week after allegedly attacking his partner with an electric cattle prod.
On Thursday morning, a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy met with a woman at the parking lot of a Belgrade grocery store to speak about a domestic incident that occurred on Jan. 20, according to court records. She told the officer she had confronted her romantic partner at their shared residence that afternoon about an affair she discovered him having with another woman. She stated he became angry and slapped her before going downstairs and retrieving an electronic cattle prod from his desk. He pressed the cattle prod to her chest and sparked it, shocking her. She said she lost her balance and fell to the ground, where he shocked her on her legs, torso and neck. She said she tried to run away and made it to the back door, but the man continued to use prod on her body and on the back of her head. He stopped the assault when he thought he saw one of their neighbors watching.
She told the officer she did not call 911 at the time because she was afraid he would kill her if she involved law enforcement.
The deputy, assisted by a Belgrade Police officer, took photos of bruises on the woman’s legs, torso, face and head. He determined the injuries appeared to be consistent with those inflicted by a cattle prod.
Following the interview, the woman said she was afraid to return home and worried about what the man might do once he learned she had reported the incident.
The deputy located the 58-year-old man at his home on K Street in Belgrade. He declined to speak with the officer without an attorney present. He was transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged and held without bond. A records check revealed he has four prior convictions for partner or family member assault.
n n n
A Three Forks man was arrested for criminal possession of a dangerous drug with intent to distribute last week after being found with a large quantity of methamphetamine and heroin.
According to court documents, a deputy from the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office was conducting foot patrol on the afternoon of Jan. 28 in Three Forks when he noticed a man slumped over the wheel in a silver minivan parked on South Main Street. The officer knocked on the window, but the man did not respond. The man woke up when the deputy opened the driver’s door.
The deputy asked him if he was OK, but the man he wasn’t and that he was under the influence of opiates. The officer then conducted a search and recovered two substances that later tested presumptively positive for methamphetamine (15 grams) and heroin (10 grams).
The 36-year-old man was charged and held at Gallatin County Detention Center without bond.
n n n
A Belgrade woman was charged with an aggravated DUI Monday night after placing a 911 hang-up call.
According to court records, dispatchers received a call at approximately 9:44 p.m. from a woman who sounded “extremely altered” and kept giving different names and addresses. They were able to discover the name of the phone’s owner based on the number, and they gave it to a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy to investigate.
The call was placed in the Green Belt Drive area, but the officer was unable to find the woman there. He then went to the address on file for the woman in Belgrade, and her estranged husband answered the door. He said the woman wasn’t home, but the woman’s daughter who was at the residence called her mother. The daughter reported her mom claimed to be driving around Bozeman with a friend and sounded intoxicated.
The officer left the residence and called the woman. When she answered the phone, he explained dispatchers received a 911 call from her number and he asked to meet up with her in person to confirm that she did not have an emergency. She hung up after this suggestion. The deputy noticed that during their conversation, the woman’s speech was slurred and sounded like it was coming from inside a moving vehicle.
The deputy began searching for the car and located it parked at a gas station. He could see the woman was alone in the car and sitting in the driver’s seat speaking on the phone. He knocked on the window and she rolled it down, at which point he noticed her eyes were watery and bloodshot and he smelled the odor of an alcoholic beverage was coming from inside the vehicle.
According to the report, the 35-year-old woman did not appear to remember their earlier conversation. The deputy asked how much alcohol she had consumed that night, and she said she had one glass of wine and four shots. She refused to complete standard field sobriety tests and also refused to provide a breath sample. She did admit she was intoxicated, however.
The woman was transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where she provided a voluntary breath sample that showed her breath alcohol content at .180 percent. She was held on $685 bond.