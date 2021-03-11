He wasn’t allowed on the property, but that didn’t keep him away.
This particular incident started when a Three Forks transient trespassed on the property of a former girlfriend on Old Coach Road in Three Forks. At about 10:40 a.m. March 6, the victim in this incident told Gallatin County deputies that the defendant had come onto her property to steal her daughter’s dog. Due to all the yelling, a neighbor called in the complaint. The defendant was seen running back and forth from various trailers, and later came out from a row of cars he had been crawling under.
The arresting deputy stated that he carried his AR10 rifle with him, due to the defendant’s well-known aggressive animosity toward law enforcement.
The victim stated that the whole incident started when the defendant showed up and said “I’m gonna get you” after she had previously told him to leave.
He was arrested for criminal trespass.
Brett Jason Wiggins, 51, was finally arrested on a warrant dating back to March 25, 2013. The warrant, for first-offense domestic assault, was eventually served on March 5, 2021, In Madison County. At the time, the officer who tried to execute the warrant testified that he had diligently searched for Wiggins and was unable to locate him.
A Belgrade woman, 31, was arrested March 5 for criminal possession of dangerous drugs in the parking lot of the Bozeman Safeway on 1735 W. Main St.
It started out as a 8:20 a.m. welfare check on someone in the parking lot acting erratic, “possibly on something,” and slumped over her truck’s steering wheel.
The Bozeman police officer on scene recognized the defendant “as a known drug user” who currently had two other cases drug cases pending before local courts.
The defendant was told she could leave before a K-9 unit arrived to do a drug sniff; she walked away and left her truck in the parking lot.
Various paraphernalia in the truck tested positive for heroin; she was then arrested and held in county detention on no bond.
On March 8 a drunk Belgrade man mowed down a handful of parked vehicles and snapped off a power pole before crashing his Ford F-250 near the intersection of Rosebud and Nebraska.
For his troubles he would be charged with fourth offense felony DUI; but at that moment he was cornered by a handful of neighbors in a nearby backyard and kept for law enforcement.
According to the police, the driver, David William Wozniak, 36, had been driving south on Nebraska, turned west onto Rosebud at a high rate of speed and lost control of his truck, taking out a silver Oldsmobile, blue Chevy truck and a black Dodge truck. The Chevy truck was pushed into a power pole, which snapped off at the ground.
Wozniak refused to supply a breath sample, and also refused to respond when asked for a blood sample. A warrant was obtained and a blood sample taken at the hospital.
According to the report, he was “belligerent, yelled uncontrollably, swore at the officers present, and was antagonistic, threatening and combative.”
His crime is punishable with up to five years in prison, a fine of $1,000 to $10,000 and at least a year of driver’s license revocation.
He appeared by video in Justice Ccourt before Justice Bryan Adams. His bond was set at $25,000
The Gallatin County Justice Court has been looking for Matthew Vincent Stevenson since mid-December 2020. He is out on $750,000 bail for two counts of felony rape. He was finally arrested this week.
A Bozeman transient, 23, was arrested Wednesday at 2 a.m. as he sat in front of the Belgrade home of a woman who had a restraining order against him. He had been ordered to stay at least 300 feet from the woman, but the sheriff’s report had him just 22 steps from her front door. The report said he had a bruised eye and looked beat up, He was transported to jail, charged with violating the order, and held without bond because a few days prior he had cut off his court-ordered ankle monitor.