A Three Forks man was charged with partner assault Feb. 15 following a domestic disturbance incident.
According to court documents, a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a domestic disturbance report at a Three Forks gas station. The woman who had called for assistance said she was at her ex-boyfriend’s residence earlier in the evening where the two had been verbally arguing. She said she slapped him for making a derogatory slur, and he responded by hitting her in the face and pushing her into a wall, causing her to hit her head. Knowing that the man had a history of battery, she said, she went into the bedroom and picked up a knife that was in its sheath, though she did not remove the weapon from the sheath or make any threatening gestures with it. She said that when the man saw her with the knife, he tackled her and took it from her. He forcefully escorted her outside and threw her belongings out with her.
After speaking with the woman, the deputy went to the East Main Street residence where the man lives. He spoke with the 20-year-old man, who confirmed the woman’s statement, though he claimed he hit her in self-defense.
The man was placed under arrest for the assault and transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was held without bond. A 72-hour no contact order was issued.
A Dickinson, N.D., man was arrested Feb. 16 for his third DUI and driving with a suspended license after a deputy observed him driving carelessly in Four Corners.
According to court records, at about 8:28 p.m. a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy saw a vehicle pull in front of a semi pulling a trailer on Jackrabbit Lane near Shedhorn Drive, forcing the semi driver to quickly apply his brakes in order to avoid a crash. Given the icy road and traffic conditions, the deputy attempted to catch up with the vehicle he deemed at fault, determining that it was traveling 67 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone.
The deputy conducted a traffic stop and spoke with the driver and his passenger. As they spoke, the officer noticed the odor of alcoholic beverage coming from inside the car and saw that the driver kept his head tilted down so the deputy could not see his eyes. Eventually the man raised his head, and the officer observed his eyes were red and watery. When asked, the man said he had not been drinking. He agreed to take standardized field sobriety tests, on which he performed poorly. He refused to provide a breath sample.
The deputy also learned that the man had a suspended driver’s license and a Montana Highway Patrol warrant for the same offense.
The officer placed the man under arrest and transported him to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged. His bond was set at a combined total of $3,155. He also was issued a citation for careless driving but was not held for that offense.
A Belgrade woman charged with felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs Friday after officers saw drug paraphernalia in her vehicle.
According to court records a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy recognized a vehicle belonging to one of his family members in the Four Corners Town Pump’s parking lot on the night of Feb. 19. He approached the car and saw his relative sitting inside with a loaded needle and syringe in her forearm. He said that when the woman noticed him, she threw the needle toward the backseat and got out of the car. She was reportedly upset and began yelling at him, so he placed her in handcuffs and requested backup and a supervisor to come the scene. Once they arrived, he excused himself.
The woman is a known drug user and has one prior conviction for possession of dangerous drugs, as well as one pending charge for the same offense, according to the report. She requested that one of the deputies retrieve her lighter from inside the vehicle. While doing so, the deputy said he saw a dime bag; new and used needles and syringes; and a spoon that appeared to have residue on it.
The officers asked permission to search the woman’s vehicle, which she refused. The car was towed to a storage facility to be held pending a search warrant. At the storage unit, a K9 performed a sniff of the vehicle and alerted to the odor of dangerous drugs.
The woman was charged with the felony and transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where a digital scale, two cell phones, unused dime bags, several memory cards and multiple SIM cards were found on her. She was held without bond.