A Belgrade man was charged with partner assault Saturday after an argument between him and his fiance turned physical. According to court records, Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic disturbance report Saturday morning on Green Tree Drive. A 20-year-old man there told a deputy he had been verbally arguing with his fiance in the bedroom when she slapped him across the face. He said he responded by grabbing her in a “bear hug” and throwing her onto the bed, but he said he did not hit her. The woman told officers she and the man had been arguing in the room when she tried to leave to take a shower, but the man repeatedly blocked her way. She said she intended to call the cops, but her fiance prevented her from doing so by throwing her onto the bed then lying on top of her. She said she tried to scratch him and push him off her, but he covered her mouth to prevent her from screaming for help and said, “I’m going to make it worse if you call the cops.” A witness in the home told deputies she heard the woman screaming “stop,” so she called relatives for help. One instructed her not to call anyone and took her phone, so she ran to the neighbor’s house and called 911. The man was arrested and held without bond at Gallatin County Detention Center. --- A Gallatin Gateway woman was charged with her first DUI on Sunday evening after a motorist reported her poor driving. According to court records, a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy stopped at the Conoco station on Huffine Lane was flagged down by a motorist on the evening of Jan. 3. The driver said he had been traveling northbound on Gallatin Road behind a silver Chevrolet Tahoe that was weaving within its lane. The man said he believed the driver might be intoxicated, then pointed out her car, which was parked in the Conoco lot. The deputy approached the car’s driver after he saw her get out of the driver’s side of the Tahoe and begin to stumble. When he asked if she was OK, she said she wasn’t. She said she had driven from her residence to the gas station to confront an employee and told the deputy she had previously been in a confrontation with the worker that was investigated by the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office. She said she was upset that the employee had not been arrested. While speaking with the woman, the deputy noticed her eyes were watery, her speech was slurred, she swayed while standing, and he could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her breath. He asked the woman how much she’d had to drink. At first she said she had not been drinking, but then admitted to having one drink. The 68-year-old woman performed poorly on standardized field sobriety tests. A preliminary breath sample measured her breath alcohol content at .120 percent. She refused to provide a blood sample. The woman was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where she was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and held on $685 bond. --- A Belgrade man with an outstanding warrant was arrested Saturday and charged with multiple motor-vehicle related offenses. According to court documents, a Montana Highway Patrol Trooper spotted a green passenger car looping around the parking lot of the Flying J truck stop on Saturday morning. The trooper ran the car’s license plates and it came back inactive. The trooper conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle after it left the parking lot then immediately turned back into the lot without signaling. The 53-year-old driver told the trooper he was on his way home from Butte, where he was attempting to sell some of his tools at a pawn shop. He said he had pulled into the gas station to change the CD he was listening to. He admitted he did not have insurance on the vehicle and didn’t have his license with him, but said it was not suspended or revoked. He also was not wearing his seatbelt. Upon running the man’s information through the patrol car’s mobile computer terminal and the Montana Highway Patrol dispatch, the trooper learned he had an active arrest warrant out of Manhattan for Contempt of Court — DUI. He also discovered the man’s driver’s license was suspended. The plates on the car returned to a different vehicle and were inactive as well. The VIN number from the vehicle revealed the registration expired at the end of 2019. Police arrested the man on the warrant. He was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was additionally charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended or revoked license; driving a vehicle with expired registration; displaying plates belonging to another vehicle; operating a vehicle without liability insurance in effect, second offense; and a seatbelt violation. He was held on the warrant and combined bond of $860 on the new charges. --- A Three Forks man started the new year by being charged with his first DUI. According to court records, a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy patrolling the Frontage Road about 1 a.m. Friday passed a Chevrolet Malibu traveling eastbound with one inoperable headlight. The deputy initiated a traffic stop for the headlamp violation. When the officer approached the driver, he noticed the man’s eyes were watery and bloodshot. He also smelled the odor of alcohol coming from inside the vehicle. The man had trouble locating his license and proof of insurance. When the deputy asked him if he had been drinking, the man said he hadn’t. The 56-year-old man, who was on felony probation, performed unsatisfactorily on standardized field sobriety tests then refused to provide a breath sample. He was placed under arrest and taken to the Manhattan Police Station, where he voluntarily provided a breath sample that measured his breath alcohol content at .062 percent. The sample was taken approximately one hour and nine minutes after the initial traffic stop. The man was transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was held on $685 bond as well as a probation hold. --- On Tuesday, a Belgrade woman was charged with violating a no contact order for contacting her ex-partner by phone. According to courts records, Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on Wally D Lane in Belgrade on Tuesday afternoon in response to a call about the violation. A man at the residence told officers that his children’s mother had called him that day and stated she was going to take their kids out of state and disappear. He also said she told him she was coming over to collect her personal belongings. The woman had earlier called authorities directly asking for assistance in retrieving her items from the residence. During the investigation, deputies allowed her to go to the home to collect her things. Officers confirmed through the West Yellowstone Police Department that there was an active no contact order prohibiting the woman from contacting the man. The man showed deputies proof of incoming calls from the woman. Though the 26-year-old woman said she did not contact the man, she was unable to explain the two phone calls to police. She was arrested and held without bond at Gallatin County Detention Center.
Upon running the man's information through the patrol car's mobile computer terminal and the Montana Highway Patrol dispatch, the trooper learned he had an active arrest warrant out of Manhattan for Contempt of Court — DUI. He also discovered the man's driver's license was suspended. The plates on the car returned to a different vehicle and were inactive as well. The VIN number from the vehicle revealed the registration expired at the end of 2019.