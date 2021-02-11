A Belgrade man was charged with his second DUI related to dangerous drug use last week after admitting to consuming marijuana before driving.
According to court documents, Bozeman police officers initially responded to a report on Feb. 4 that an undamaged vehicle was resting off the side of the road. However, after realizing that the incident was located outside of the city limits, a Montana Highway Patrol trooper was dispatched to the scene.
The deputy approached the vehicle and spoke to the man inside, who had watery eyes and slurred speech. The officer also noted there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside his car. The 48-year-old man admitted to being the driver and also stated that he had consumed marijuana previously.
He was arrested for driving under the influence of any dangerous drug, his second offense. While being transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center, he repeatedly lost and regained consciousness inside the patrol vehicle. He also was reportedly “very resistive” following his arrest and needed to be placed in a full body wrap in order for his blood to be drawn under a court-issued warrant. His bond was set at $1,285.
A Belgrade woman was charged Sunday with felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs following a discovery made during a traffic stop.
According to court records, Bozeman police officers pulled the woman over at approximately 2:50 a.m. near the intersection of 7th and Mandeville Street after witnessing her vehicle traveling without its headlights activated.
Police asked the woman for her driver’s license, registration and proof of insurance. She stated that she did not have her license, and that it had been stolen. A driver’s license query showed that the woman had a suspended driver’s license as well as a non-extraditable warrant out of Indiana for theft. Her driving history also revealed she has seven prior convictions for driving while suspended. She was placed under arrest on the same charge.
The woman told one of the officers she had consumed methamphetamine earlier in the day, but she refused to provide consent for them to search her vehicle for drugs.
After her arrest, she asked for the police officers to retrieve her wallet from the vehicle. They did so and she granted them permission to look through it for her identification card. When one of the officers opened the wallet, he found a rolled up piece of toilet paper that tested presumptively positive for methamphetamine.
She was transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center where she was booked and cited for the felony charge. A records search showed she had one prior conviction for the same offense.
A Three Forks woman was charged with her first DUI on Tuesday.
A Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of a vehicle had slid off the road with an unresponsive individual inside, according to court documents.
The deputy made contact with the woman in the driver’s seat and reported he could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage inside. He said the woman’s speech was slurred. When the deputy asked for her driver’s license, the woman handed him her Social Security card. She told him she had been in the car for about an hour and had fallen asleep.
The woman performed poorly on standardized field sobriety tests, and the breath sample she provided tested positive for alcohol and indicated a 0.126 breath alcohol content level.
The officer placed the woman under arrest, and she consented to and provided a blood sample at Bozeman Health. The 52-year-old woman was then transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where she was held on a bond of $685.