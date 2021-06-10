A good Samaritan reported a Dodge pick-up had crashed on Sixteen Mile Road in Meagher County and he thought the driver might be drunk. The Montana Highway Patrol found the driver, Justin Moore Jensen, 37, of Bozeman, at the Ringling Bar, and they found the truck in the ditch on Maudlow Road. He did appear to be drunk, flunking his field sobriety tests and providing a breath sample of .256 BAC. He was charged with third offense DUI and taken to jail.
n n n
On June 4, various family members in Manhattan took their “disturbance” to two different addresses. The disturbance culminated in the arrest of a Nevada woman, 45, for child endangerment for driving while drinking with a child under 14 in her car. Manhattan officers were dispatched at 2 a.m. She blew a .117 blood alcohol test, according to court records.
n n n
The Belgrade Police Department answered a “domestic” call June 3 at 9 p.m. and eventually arrested a mom, 33, for drunkenly assaulting a grade school child, amid a lot of crying, wine-drinking, name-calling, screaming and threats of both suicide and breaking toys. She was arrested on two charges of assault on a minor.
n n n
A Belgrade driver who said he had just left the Bozeman Hot Springs was stopped for having one headlight out and eventually cited for second-offense driving under the influence. He was pulled over on Jackrabbit Lane.
Brendan Arthur Fox told the deputy sheriff that he had not been drinking the half-empty six pack of Twisted Tea on his car’s passenger floorboard. He failed his field sobriety tests, eventually blew a .233 BAC on the breathalyzer, and was hauled off to jail.
n n n
The Montana Highway Patrol stopped Jon Tyler Haldeman, 33, of Bozeman, near the Manhattan interchange for driving 105 mph in an 80 mph zone. When stopped on June 5, he told the trooper he did not have a license, which he believed had been suspended. There was an open bottle of bourbon within his reach. He was arrested for third offense DUI; unlawful possession of an open container; habitual offender while operating a motor vehicle; no liability insurance; and a seatbelt violation. Marijuana and scales were also found in his car. He refused to perform field sobriety tests but blew a .092 BAC on the breathalyzer.
n n n
It was almost midnight on June 6 when Rodney Edgar Branch III, 31, of Belgrade was stopped in the Gallatin Valley Mall parking lot. He’d made a sloppy stop pulling out of the Magic Diamond Casino on West Main and here he was, about to be arrested for second offense criminal possession of methamphetamine.
His passenger Cheyanne Alexis Bliefernicht, 23, was arrested for felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia. They both were taken to jail and held on no bond.
Branch had his probation for first-offense meth use revoked.
n n n
On June 7 at 1 a.m., a Bozeman man, 32, was stopped on Jackrabbit Lane for driving while apparently drunk. He failed his field sobriety tests but blew a .000 on the breathalyzer and was arrested for first-offense driving under the influence of drugs.
n n n
A West Yellowstone woman, Emma Grace Pound, 22, was charged with first-offense domestic assault for beating her roommate and dragging her by her feet out of their apartment. The incident happened June 4 at 4:20 p.m., according to court records.
n n n
A 21-year-old Bozeman man was stopped for first-offense driving under the influence June 9 at 2:30 a.m. at the Town Pump on Huffine and Cottonwood.