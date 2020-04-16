A 49-year-old man who was jailed last week on charges of violating a no-contact order was arrested on the same charge mere hours after being released on April 8.
According to court records, a pre-trial officer tracking the man’s ankle monitor reported that it appeared the man was near a hiking trail on the west edge of the Forest Park Trailer Park. The no-contact order stipulates that the man is not allowed on the trailer park property, where the woman he is prohibited from seeing lives.
Three Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputies responded and found the man sitting with the woman in a vehicle on the west side of the park. The man said he needed to pick up a charger for his ankle monitor so that it didn’t go dead, so he and the woman agreed to meet at the pullout on Norris Road so he wouldn’t be caught inside the trailer park. He said they intended to meet for only a few seconds.
One of the deputies told the man the ankle monitor showed he had been near the park for an extended period of time, after which the man confessed that he and the woman had been there together for “a while.” He said he and the woman had been together for 16 years and he missed her.
The man, who told deputies he had been out of jail for only four hours after being booked into the Gallatin County Detention Center the night before for violating the no contact order, was returned to the jail and charged with the same crime. He was held on $585 bond.
A former employee of the Casey’s Corner gas station in Gallatin Gateway was charged with three counts of felony burglary after being recognized on store surveillance video recorded in late March.
According to court records, a 26-year-old Manhattan woman who had previously worked for the business appeared on surveillance footage recorded on March 26, March 28 and March 31 outside of normal business hours. The video showed the woman entering the store in the early morning hours of March 28 with two other individuals and stealing Montana Lottery tickets, cigarettes, cash and other merchandise. A store manager, who recognized the woman on the video as a former employee, notified authorities of that incident and of another two days prior showing the woman entering the station and taking similar items.
Surveillance cameras later recorded the woman entering the station on March 31 and again taking lottery tickets, cigarettes and other merchandise.
On April 10, the woman was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center for a treatment court hold. The sheriff’s deputy, who was aware of the gas station thefts, interviewed the woman at the center, where she admitted to entering the station without permission on three occasions and stealing lottery scratch tickets, cash and other merchandise. According to the report, she said she is not employed by Casey’s Corner and did not have permission to be on the property.
The woman was charged with three counts of felony burglary. She remained in custody and was held without bond.
A Belgrade man who attempted to flee from the emergency room on April
10 when a sheriff’s deputy arrived to arrest him on an outstanding warrant ended up charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs after officers found he was carrying drugs and paraphernalia.
According to court records, a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the Bozeman Health Emergency Department to arrest the 35-year-old man, who had a $100,000 warrant for his arrest from Gallatin County. The man tried to run, but the deputy caught him and placed him under arrest. During a pat search for weapons, the deputy found a capped hypodermic needle and a small glass pipe with burned residue in the man’s pocket. A hospital security officer found a green pipe containing burnt marijuana nearby, and the arrested man admitted the pipe belonged to him.
The man was transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where the warrant was processed. During the booking process, a detention officer discovered a white, crystalline substance in the man’s wallet. The substance tested presumptively positive for methamphetamine. The man was charged with felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs and held without bond.