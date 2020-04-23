A 25-year-old Four Corners resident who claimed to be stressed about being quarantined with her domestic partner was charged last week with assault after she bit the man’s arm.
According to court records, a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a residence on Ice Center Road after the alleged victim called authorities to report an incident of domestic violence. The deputy interviewed the man, who told him the couple had put their child to bed and began to watch TV together while consuming alcohol. The man said they began to argue and the woman bit him on the right forearm, then flipped the coffee table. The man said he threatened to call 911 and went to the stairway, where he could hear the woman throwing things and yelling.
The deputy examined the man’s arm and saw a “slight red mark” surrounded by individual teeth marks. The man refused to allow the deputy to document the mark because “he didn’t want to get the defendant in trouble,” according to the report.
The deputy then interviewed the woman in the kitchen, where he noticed ceramic shards all over the floor. The coffee table was still flipped over and a rocking chair was on its side. The woman said she and the man have been stressed out because they just moved to the area and have been quarantined together. She said their argument began when she tried to talk to him about the issues they are having and he refused to listen.
The woman was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where she was charged with partner or family member assault and held without bond.
•••
A Rocky Mountain Supply employee was charged with felony theft Monday after the manager of the Belgrade store reported she had taken more than $9,000 from the business over the past five months.
According to court records, a manager contacted Belgrade police last week to report that a 27-year-old employee had been processing fraudulent merchandise returns since November 2019, and pocketing the cash or refunding the transactions to her own credit/debit card. The manager said he had documentation showing the employee had taken $511.16 cash from the register after processing phony refunds for merchandise totaling that amount, but which had never been sold. He said she also refunded $7,531.77 worth of sham returns to the credit/debit card attached to her personal store account. He told police he had surveillance video showing the employee taking the card from her pocket and processing the false returns.
The manager said there had been several occasions in the past five months when cash was missing from the woman’s till after her shift. He said the fake returns and missing cash amounted to a total $9,470.
When the Belgrade woman arrived for work on Monday, she was arrested and taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where she was charged with felony theft and held without bond.
•••
A 52-year-old Three Forks man who broke in the front door of his wife’s home and chased her out of the house while under a court order to stay away from her was charged for the second time in as many months with partner or family member assault early Tuesday.
According to court records, Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputies responded a distress call from the woman shortly after midnight Tuesday. She said her husband of 25 years had chased her off her property and pinned her to the door of a shed. When deputies arrived, the man had left the scene.
Deputies interviewed the woman, who said the man had pulled into the driveway of her Clarkston Road residence and revved the engine and tried to scare her. She said she changed the locks after a domestic incident involving the man in early March. He started to bang on the living room window, then kicked in the locked front door. He chased her through the house, out the back door, and through the front yard gate. The woman said she was so frightened that she didn’t have time to put on socks or shoes before running on the gravel to the shed next door. She said the man pinned her to the door of the shed and yelled at her.
The woman told deputies she felt very unsafe, and believed that had it not been for law enforcement, she probably would be dead.
Deputies noted that the front door frame was cracked and doorknob hardware was lying broken on the floor of the house. The woman’s purse and driver’s license had been taken.
During the investigation, the man returned to the residence, where he was detained by one of the deputies.
The man was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged with partner or family member assault, second offense, and for violating a court order by coming within 500 feet of the woman’s residence. He was issued a 72-hour no-contact order and held without bond.
•••
A Bozeman man under a no contact order and with an outstanding warrant for partner or family member assault was found parked at the Cameron Bridge Fishing Access Monday evening with the “protected party” identified in the order.
A Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy discovered the couple after 9 p.m. while on routine patrol. He stopped to inform them that the area was for day use only, and learned of no contact order when checking their identification.
The 37-year-old man was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he held on $585 bond for violation of a no contact order and $500 bond on the partner or family member assault warrant.
•••
A 41-year-old Belgrade man was charged with partner or family member assault Tuesday for incidents that took place while he argued with his wife because she allowed their daughter to use her car.
According to court records, Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute occurring between a couple on Jackson Lane in Belgrade at about 4:45 Tuesday afternoon. They interviewed the parties’ daughter, who said her parents had been in the house yelling at each other, so she called 911. She said her father took her phone from her and saw that she had dialed 911, so he left the residence.
The daughter said her parents started arguing because she had driven her mother’s car. Her mother asked her to call authorities because she was afraid the argument might become physical. The girl said she went to the bathroom to place the call, and while she was on
the phone, her father confronted her and took the phone from her hands. She said he punched her in the arm and drove away, but the report states she did not appear to have an injury where she said she had been punched.
A deputy then interviewed the man’s wife, who said her husband of 19 years had become very angry that she allowed their daughter to drive her newer car to go get ice cream. She said he started yelling and getting in her face, so she started recording the incident with her phone. She said her husband ripped the phone out of her hand, grabbed her wrists and was “in her face screaming” while the three children in the house started crying. The deputy noted that the woman’s wrists were bruised.
During the investigation, the man came home and was interviewed by a deputy. He said he and his wife had a disagreement and that he had simply been having a conversation with her. She said his wife started recording him, so he took her phone and held it away from her, after which she directed her daughter to call 911. He denied hitting or becoming physical in any way during the dispute, but said his wife had slapped him in the face and pushed his chest. The deputy did not see any marks on the man’s face consistent with slapping, according to the report.
The deputy viewed the video on the wife’s phone, which showed the man yelling and the wife calmly telling him she was “not going to have a conversation.” The video showed him walking over to her, standing over her, and video becoming shaky before it stopped.
The man was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged with partner or family member assault and criminal destruction of or tampering with a communication device for taking his daughter’s phone while she was speaking with dispatchers. He was held without bond and issued a 72-hour no contact order.
•••
Bozeman police arrested a 24-year-old Belgrade man Tuesday afternoon after he was spotted driving a car he recently sold, but then – in his words – “took it back.”
According to court records, police officers on routine patrol spotted the car that matched the description of one that had been reported stolen on April 15. They stopped the car and interviewed the driver, who told them he sold the car in the Wells Fargo Bank parking lot last on April 3. He said when he finished depositing the $1,600 cash the buyer had given him, the car, title and keys were gone. According to the report, he implied that he had asked for more money for the car that the buyer didn’t pay. He said he didn’t report the car stolen, but instead “just took it back.”
Police contacted the buyer who reported the vehicle stolen last week. He stated that he paid $1,600 for the car, which was the full agreed upon amount. He said the seller handed him the keys and title, and he left with the car. He said it was stolen before he had a chance to register the title in his name.
The seller was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged with motor vehicle theft and a probation violation and held without bond.