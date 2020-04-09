An Ohio man suffering from hallucinations was charged with criminal trespass to property after making fellow patrons at the Belgrade Super 8 “feel uncomfortable” by refusing to stay in his room last weekend.
According to court records, Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call from a motel employee at about 3:30 a.m. on April 5. The employee said the man was refusing to stay inside his room, and had been told he would have to leave the property if he didn’t stop bothering other customers.
The responding deputy recognized the man, because he had interacted with him earlier in the evening at the Town Pump at 561 Business Hub Drive. The man had called 911 from the gas station because he was disoriented and feared he was having a medical emergency. When deputies arrived, he told them he had been awake for over 50 hours after snorting methamphetamine. He asked to be taken to the hospital because he was seeing, hearing and feeling things that weren’t real. Central Valley Fire District personnel transported him to the hospital in Bozeman for an evaluation, but he refused medical attention there. Sheriff’s deputies gave him a courtesy ride to the Super 8 in Belgrade, then stayed with him for an hour to reassure him that his hallucinations weren’t real and his room was safe.
When deputies returned to the motel in the early morning hours on Sunday, they told the man he needed to stay inside his room and not disturb other customers. He refused to do so, and also refused to be taken back to the hospital for medical help. Deputies took him to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged with criminal trespass to property for refusing to leave the motel premises after being asked to do so multiple times. He was held on $185 bond.
•••
A 33-year-old Belgrade man was charged with partner or family member assault and assault with a weapon for allegedly kicking and hitting his wife and threatening her with a knife late Sunday.
According to court records, a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of a domestic dispute in progress at a residence on North River Rock Drive just before midnight on April 5. The woman identified in the report as the victim, who was very upset and crying, told the deputy her husband had left the premises prior to his arrival, after kicking her in the leg, head-butting her and pointing a knife at her. The woman said the couple had been arguing all weekend about the man’s suspected affair, and that he had slapped her repeatedly in the face during an argument the day before. The deputy noted “significant swelling and bruising” on the victim’s right eye.
The deputy called for medical personnel to evaluate the woman, and she was taken to the hospital in Bozeman. Meanwhile, the man was located at a gas station in Bozeman by Bozeman police, who transported him to the Gallatin County Detention Center for an interview.
The man said he and his wife had been fighting because she suspected him of having an affair. He denied causing her harm or threatening her with a knife, though he did admit throwing the woman’s clothes and a shelf down the stairs. He said he believed the shelf struck his wife in the face. He also said the woman had injured her leg when she slipped on ice on April 2, but the report states that the leg injury appeared to be newer than that. The man said he picked up a knife and asked his wife if she was going to kill herself with it.
The man was charged with two counts of partner or family member assault for causing bodily injury to the woman on two separate occasions, and issued a 72-hour no contact order. He was held without bond.
•••
A Three Forks man who reportedly started “throwing (his girlfriend) around” because he thought she was flirting with her brother-in-law was charged with partner or family member assault on Saturday.
According to court documents, Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputies were notified of the assault at about 9:30 p.m. on April 4, several hours after it occurred at the Williams Bridge Fishing Access. The suspect was not present when officers interviewed the 5’2”, 145-pound victim, as well as her sister-in-law and her brother-in-law.
The woman told deputies that she, her brother-in-law, and her boyfriend – who had been drinking heavily – were fishing when the boyfriend got mad and started “throwing her around” because he thought she was flirting with her brother-in-law. The brother-in-law confirmed the story, and said the boyfriend had grabbed the woman by the arms hard enough to leave a softball-sized bruise. The woman showed the officers the bruise on her right bicep, which was described in the report as “larger than softball size.”
The woman said it was not the first time her boyfriend had been physically violent toward her, and her brother-in-law said he had seen the man become violent with the woman on prior occasions. However, he said it was the first time he felt compelled to physically intervene.
Deputies then interviewed the 6’2”, 200-pound boyfriend at his residence, where they found him “intoxicated.” He told deputies nothing had happened that day between him and his girlfriend.
The man was transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged with partner or family member assault and issued a 72-hour no contact order. He was held without bond.
•••
A Helena man was charged Saturday with his fourth or subsequent charge of driving under the influence of alcohol, a felony, and held at the Gallatin County Detention Center without bond. Clint John Parrish, 46, was driving a 2002 Dodge pickup on Highway 191 and stopped by a Montana Highway Patrol trooper at mile marker 79 at about 2:23 a.m.
•••
An investigation of a sexual dalliance at a Bozeman rest area ended with the arrest of a Gallatin Gateway man for possession of dangerous drugs on Sunday.
According to court documents, Bozeman police officers responded to a report of possible prostitution occurring at the rest area at 3204 N. 19th just before 6 p.m. on April 5. The reporting party saw a man and woman go into the family bathroom at the rest area, and assumed an act of prostitution was taking place. An officer subsequently broke up the couple’s “consensual sexual activity,” and discovered that the 41-year-old Gallatin Gateway man involved in the act had two warrants out for his arrest. A probation and parole officer
requested that the officers search the man’s vehicle.
In the driver’s door pocket, police found a small box that was partially opened and contained white residue. The box was seized, and the residue later tested presumptively positive for methamphetamine, according to the report. A records check revealed that the man had a prior conviction for criminal possession of dangerous drugs in 2002.
The man was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged with possession of dangerous drugs, second offense, and held on that charge as well as an outstanding warrant and probation violation.
•••
A Norris Road resident was charged Tuesday with violating a no-contact order after his GPS ankle bracelet quit transmitting and a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy visited him to see why.
The man was recently charged with partner or family member assault, and the Gallatin County Justice Court issued a no contact order preventing him from seeing the woman he is accused of assaulting. On Tuesday evening, the deputy found the 49-year-old man at his home with the same woman.
The man was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, and held on $585 bond.