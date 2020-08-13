An argument over yard work ended last week with the arrest of a 20-year-old Norris Road man accused of threatening to kill a neighbor with a baseball bat for complaining about grass being blown into his yard.
According to court documents, a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a report from a caller who said his neighbor had threatened him with a bat and was at that moment beating it on the ground. When the deputy arrived, the bat-wielder flagged him down and said he had been mowing a nearby yard when the neighbor approached him for blowing grass in the yard and pulled out a phone to record the incident. The man said he was “set off” when he saw the phone, so he “got the bat and walked to the driveway.” He later said he “lost it” when the neighbor asked him if he was stupid for blowing grass on his lawn. He said he returned after the argument with a baseball bat and hit the ground with it as he approached the neighbor.
The man’s father said his son had called him to say he was upset over arguing with his neighbor, and was “going to take care of this now” before hanging up. The father responded by arriving at the scene and retrieving the bat from his son.
Deputies interviewed the victim, who was breathing heavily and appeared to be distraught. He said he confronted his neighbor about blowing grass onto his lawn and the two began to argue. He said he assumed the argument was over when his neighbor left, but as he began to work on his vehicle, his neighbor returned holding a baseball bat and threatening to kill him. He said he went into his house, called 911, and retrieved a firearm to protect himself. When he went back outside, he saw the man’s father had taken the bat.
The accused man was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, charged with assault with a weapon, and held without bond.
•••
A transient from Three Forks was charged with felony burglary last week after initially denying he had taken a lockbox containing cash from a Three Forks business, then admitting to the theft once he saw the incident had been captured on video.
According to court records, the 41-year-old man, who told authorities he spends most of his nights camping near Headwaters State Park, was recognized by employees of Circle S Seeds when they reviewed video of a break-in at the business on the evening of Aug. 3. The business owner and several employees recognized the man in the video and said he had been to the business many times to inquire about employment opportunities and to drop off grain trucks.
Video footage showed the man entering the office at about 8:20 p.m., stepping into a back office where security equipment is located, then returning to the main office to grab the lockbox. Employees reported that a DVR used to record video form inside the production area also was taken.
On the evening of Aug. 4, after deputies had conducted an investigation at the business, the business owner contacted authorities to say he had located the suspected thief near the Logan interchange on Interstate 90. A sergeant and two deputies responded and detained the man. A different deputy transported him to the Sheriff’s office in Three Forks for questioning.
At first the man said he had spent the previous evening running errands in Bozeman, playing at a Three Forks casino for about an hour, then went back to Headwaters State Park to sleep. When presented with the video evidence, the man changed his story and admitted entering the business through an unlocked door. He said he pulled one of the DVRs off a shelf so he wouldn’t be recorded, emptied a lockbox of some cash, and leaving the office.
The man was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged with felony burglary and held without bond.
•••
A 31-year-old Manhattan woman was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol last week after allegedly crashing her car on Secondary 205 east of Logan.
According to court records, a caller reported the woman was walking along the road – she was detained by a responding Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy. A Montana Highway Patrol trooper inspected the scene of the crash, noting damage to the woman’s vehicle on the passenger side, including the front passenger door, broken outside mirror and shredded rear tire.
Records state the woman’s eyes were bloodshot and glassy, and her breath smelled strongly of alcohol. After performing poorly on field sobriety tests, the woman provided a breath sample that measured .154 breath alcohol content.
She initially told officers she was the passenger in the car driven by a man, but refused to give the name of the driver. She later changed her story and admitted she had been driving and was the sole occupant of the vehicle. She admitted to consuming three Smirnoff beverages and one Twisted Tea.
The woman was transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center, charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, first offense, and held on $685 bond.
•••
A 55-year-old Three Forks man was charged for the third time with partner or family member assault after allegedly becoming violent as he attempted to convince his wife to drive to town for alcohol on Saturday.
According to court records, Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute in progress on Antelope Valley Road. After they arrived, they interviewed the wife – identified in the report as the victim – said her husband had started verbally assaulting her that morning, had hit her cell phone, causing it to hit her chin, and then left with her son to go fishing.
Deputies, a Fish and Game warden, and a Montana Highway Patrol trooper converged upon the Fairweather Fishing access and interviewed the woman’s husband. Because the man has a history of violence toward law enforcement, he was handcuffed during questioning. The man said he had a verbal agreement with his wife, but had not hit her or tried to hit her.
The man was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged with partner or family member assault, third offense, and issued a no contact order. He was held without bond.