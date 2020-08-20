A 32-year-old Manhattan man who said he dropped a shotgun he was handling in his boss’s Belgrade apartment was charged with negligent endangerment last week.
According to court records, Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of gunshots fired at the apartment on Jackrabbit Lane on Aug. 12 at about 10 p.m. A resident of the building said he heard a loud bang, then looked out the front door of his apartment and noticed what he believed to be bullet holes in the hallway and his front door. He showed deputies a number of dents and marks in the walls and door surrounding another apartment. The occupant of that apartment pointed out a large hole in the bottom left-hand corner of the door to another unit.
The door to that unit was open about a foot wide, so an officer pushed it open. A man was sitting inside, and invited officers in. He said had been gone, and when he returned he immediately noticed a discharged shotgun shell in front of his kitchen sink to the left of the doorway, as well as a shotgun on the bed against the far northern wall of the apartment. The man said he didn’t know what happened, but that he was not responsible. He said he had been visiting his girlfriend, and when he returned home he found a hole in his door. He gave officers permission to take the gun and discharged shell as evidence.
Officers then questioned a man walking in the area and asked him what had happened earlier in the night. He said he was holding a shotgun at his boss’s house when he dropped it. He said the gun went off and it scared him, so he left the scene.
The man was transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged with negligent endangerment and held on $585 bond.
•••
A report of a reckless driver on the Frontage Road between Belgrade and Manhattan last Thursday ended with the jailing of a Bozeman woman on charges of possession of dangerous drugs.
According to court records, a Manhattan police officer on routine patrol on the evening of Aug. 13 waited on Main Street for the vehicle described to him by dispatchers. After it passed him, he saw the driver cross the white fog line. Dispatchers informed him the driver had a suspended license. The officer followed the truck onto Interstate 90, and stopped the vehicle at mile marker 288.
During a pat search for weapons, the officer felt a bulge in the woman’s front pocket. She told him it was a joint and that she did not have a medical marijuana card. She was emotional, told the officer she and her husband were arguing over drugs, and asked the officer if he would let her go. He refused because she was driving with a suspended license.
When asked for permission to search the truck, the woman offered to retrieve drugs in the car for him. She handed over a pipe and a box containing a crystal-like substance, several different pills and folded tin foil with burn marks. A Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy on scene found a jar of marijuana in the woman’s purse.
The woman was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where she was charged with possession of dangerous drugs and held without bond.
•••
A 26-year-old Gallatin Gateway man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after driving erratically on Jackrabbit Lane shortly before midnight last Thursday.
According to court records, a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of a drunk driving near the intersection of East Valley Center Road and Jackrabbit Lane. The reporting party described a southbound “flat bed pickup with fuel tank all over the road.” The deputy spotted the truck weaving on Jackrabbit near the intersection of Gallatin Heights road. The truck, which was traveling about 60 mph in a 65 mph zone, crossed the white center line, then back toward the center of its lane of travel, then over the white fog line on the other side of the road, before coming to a complete stop at the intersection of Jackrabbit Lane and Norris Road.
When he approached the driver, the deputy noticed his eyes were red and watery and the odor of alcoholic beverage was noticeable coming from inside the truck. The man said he was headed home and did not live far. The man was unable to divide his attention well enough to answer questions and search for his documentation at the same time. The deputy also noticed the man’s speech was slurred.
The man admitted to consuming “two or three” alcoholic beverages shortly before he was stopped. After performing poorly on field sobriety tests, the man provided a breath sample that measured .150 breath alcohol content. The man was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he refused to provide another breath sample. He was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, first offense, and held on $685 bond.
•••
A Belgrade man who reportedly became violent after accusing his wife of cheating on him was charged with partner or family member assault, second offense, last Thursday.
According to court records, Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 13 from a woman who said she was injured during an argument with her husband that morning. The woman was calling from a neighbor’s residence on Frank Road in Belgrade, where she had gone to get away from her husband.
When deputies arrived, the woman told them she and her husband argued after he accused her of cheating on him. She said he hit her in the face then picked her up and threw her across the room. The report states the woman’s left eye was red and was starting to swell. She also had a red mark above her left eye, an abrasion on her left shoulder that appeared to be caused by a rug burn, several small abrasions on her left knee and right leg, and an abrasion on her upper lip.
After speaking with the woman, deputies interviewed the man, who said his wife had been drinking heavily and was out of control the night before, but the two ceased arguing long enough to sleep. He said the fight resumed when they awoke that morning, but at first he denied that anything physical had occurred. He then corrected himself, saying he pushed the woman out of the bedroom to get her away from him, but said she had not fallen or hit the ground. When asked how he thought his wife had sustained her injuries, the man said that perhaps she had injured herself inadvertently when she was intoxicated.
The man was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged with partner or family member assault, second offense, and held without
bond. He also was issued a no contact order.
•••
A 42-year-old Three Forks man accused of hitting his ex-girlfriend’s new beau with a baseball bat in Manhattan last week was charged with assault with a weapon.
According to court records, Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputies investigated a report from a caller who said he heard what sounded like someone getting hit with a bat and cries of pain. The caller said he had seen a man and woman walking along Wooden Shoe Lane when a car carrying four people approached them and tried to pick them up. The couple refused to enter the car, and the caller said he saw a man holding a baseball bat get out of the car and approach the pair. He said he lost sight of the parties, but could them yelling at each other, and then he heard what he suspected was an assault.
Deputies conducted a patrol check of a nearby trailer court and located a trailer with a man standing in the entry. Another man was lying on the floor of trailer, claiming he had been struck in the knee with a baseball bat. The man’s girlfriend said the assailant was her ex-boyfriend.
Officers were unable to contact the suspect, but the report states there was probable cause to charge him with assault with a weapon. On-call probation officers stated they would help bring the man in for questioning.
•••
An 18-year-old Belgrade woman accused of assaulting her parents and younger sister was charged with three counts of assault after what court documents describe as a “family disturbance” on Leep Lane on Sunday.
The report states the woman’s mother called 911 to report the incident. Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputies responded and interviewed all the parties about the incident, which apparently started with an argument and escalated into a physical altercation between the woman and her father. The younger sister reportedly jump on the woman’s back to stop her, so the woman bit the girl on her wrists.
When deputies arrived, the mother had red scratch marks on her arm, the father had dried blood on his face and a bite mark on his right arm, and the younger sister had a bite mark on her right wrist. The accused woman was scratching her own reddened neck, but she had no other visible injuries.
The woman was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where she was charged with three counts of partner or family member assault, held without bond, and issued a 72-hour no contact order.
•••
A Bozeman man was charged with his fourth DUI after a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy spotted him speeding on West Cameron Bridge Road Friday night.
According to court documents, the deputy clocked a large, white pickup driving toward his patrol car at 65 mph in a 45 mph zone. The deputy turned around and followed the truck with his patrol car lights activated, but it took him close to a mile to catch up to the pickup. As he got closer to the truck, the deputy saw it swerve off the south side of West Cameron Bridge Road and come to a stop just west of the Jackrabbit Lane intersection.
As the deputy approached on foot, the driver of the truck, Chet Andersen, 42, rolled down the window. The deputy immediately noticed a strong odor of alcoholic beverage emanating from within the vehicle. Andersen’s eyes were red and glassy, and he told the deputy with slightly slurred speech that he had consumed alcohol prior to driving. The deputy noticed a semi-automatic handgun attached to a magnet near the vehicle’s ignition, which he confiscated and secured.
Dispatchers informed the deputy that Andersen’s driver’s license was suspended and he had three prior DUI convictions in 2007 and 2011.
After performing poorly on field sobriety tests, Andersen provided a breath sample that measured .183 breath alcohol content. He was taken to Bozeman Health for a blood draw, then to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, fourth offense, a felony. He also was cited for speeding and issued a warning for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended driver’s license. He was held without on the felony charge.
•••
A 38-year-old Three Forks veteran accused of “lunging” at his mother Tuesday night after she denied him money was charged with partner or family member assault.
Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputies investigated the incident that occurred on Madison Road in Three Forks. The man’s mother said her son had come to her home and demanded that she give him $200. She described him as “extremely out of control” and said he lunged at her when she refused to give him the money. She said that though her son didn’t hit her, he scared her by clenching his fists and jaw, yelling at her, and generally attempting to intimidate and bully her. She said her son is a retired Marine who suffers from PTSD and substance abuse, and she feared he would return and become violent toward her again.
When deputies interviewed the man, he admitted to getting into an argument with his mother, but said he had never hurt her and never would.
Deputies determined the man had caused reasonable apprehension of bodily injury to his mother and transported him to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged and held without bond and issued a no contact order.