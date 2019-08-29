A 22-year-old Belgrade man with an active warrant for his arrest was charged last week for driving with a suspended driver’s license on the highway between Four Corners and Gallatin Gateway.
According to court documents, on Aug. 22 at about 10:20 p.m., a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy clocked the man driving northbound on U.S. Highway 191 at 65 mph near Blackwood Road, where the speed limit is 55 mph. The deputy stopped the driver at the Thriftway gas station on Huffine Lane.
The driver wasn’t sure where the registration and insurance information for the vehicle was located, because the car didn’t belong to him; however, the deputy did ascertain that the man’s driver’s license had been suspended and that there was an active warrant for his arrest out of Belgrade City Court.
The man was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was held on $285 bond for driving with a suspended license and $500 for the Belgrade City warrant.
•••
A Belgrade man who was a napping in a pickup driven by a friend was charged with felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs after his friend was pulled over by a Bozeman police officer for a traffic violation early Wednesday morning.
According to court records, the driver of the truck made an improper left turn from Willson Avenue onto Main Street on Wednesday at about 1:30 a.m. A Bozeman police officer followed the truck westbound toward 7th Avenue, and noticed that the truck’s license plate was not illuminated as required by law. The officer stopped the truck near the intersection of 7th Avenue and Villard, and while speaking with the driver, noticed the 29-year-old Belgrade man passed out in the front passenger seat. The officer recognized the man from “prior professional contacts,” and asked the driver for the sleeping man’s name. Upon checking the man’s record, the officer saw that he is currently on probation.
The officer contacted the man’s probation officer, who asked him to obtain a breath sample, which registered 0.000. The probation officer then asked the officer to arrest the man for violating the conditions of his probation. During the arrest, the man told the officer that he had a scale in his back pocket. The scale had white residue on it, according to court records.
The man was transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he told the officer that he had taken the scale from a friend, whose name he refused to disclose. The residue tested presumptively positive for methamphetamine, as did residue found in a pipe that a detention officer discovered in the man’s belongings.
The man was charged with felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs and held without bond.