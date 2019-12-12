An argument that became physical last week at a Norris Road residence ended with the arrest of a Bozeman man accused of punching his wife in the face twice with a closed fist.
The woman’s daughter, who was on the phone with her mother during the altercation, contacted Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputies to report that her mother said the man had broken her nose, according to court documents. When deputies arrived at the scene, the woman said she and her husband had been watching television and drinking alcoholic beverages when her daughter called her, and a family argument ensued. She said the man hit her on the chest with an open hand, and then punched her in the eye and nose with a closed fist, causing her nose to bleed.
The man told officers that the woman had hit him first, so he had pushed her in response. He said the shove caused her to hit her nose on the couch, resulting in the injuries.
The woman was taken to the hospital, and the man was placed under arrest for partner family member assault and held at the Gallatin County Detention Center without bond.
•••
The legal troubles of a 29-year-old Belgrade man wanted on a warrant out of Bozeman intensified on Friday when he was stopped for suspicion of drunk driving in the early morning hours.
According to court records, a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy on routine patrol noticed a blue Chevrolet Malibu weaving within its lane, crossing the fog line and failing to use its turn signal before changing lanes. The officer stopped the car at the intersection of South Cottonwood Road and Fallon Street in Bozeman, and noticed that the driver appeared to be intoxicated. The report states that the man’s eyes were red and watery, his speech slightly slurred, and that his breath smelled of alcohol. Dispatchers informed the officer that there was an active warrant for the man’s arrest out of Bozeman.
After performing unsatisfactorily on field sobriety tests, the man agreed to provide a breath sample that measured his breath alcohol content at .148 percent. The deputy transported him to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where a second breath test measured his breath alcohol content at .162 percent. He was charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol and held on $1,925 bond for the warrant and the aggravated DUI. A check of the man’s criminal and driving history revealed a previous DUI conviction, according to court documents.
•••
A 52-year-old semi-truck driver from North Carolina was charged with partner or family member assault on Sunday after an injured woman told authorities she had tried to jump from the moving truck to escape the man’s violence the night before near Belgrade.
According to court records, the couple spent Saturday night at the Flying J truck stop on Jackrabbit Lane and met with Belgrade police officers early Sunday morning about the alleged domestic abuse incident. After police determined that the incident had occurred outside their jurisdiction, a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy took over and questioned the couple.
According to court records, the man is a driver for Nova transport, and his girlfriend/passenger was traveling with him. Both parties stated that they had an altercation around 6 p.m. the night before, somewhere near the Belgrade interchange, while traveling westbound on I-90.
The woman said the man had become upset with her for being on the phone and for taking too long in a restroom at a service station in Bozeman. The woman said the man was angry enough that she feared he would assault her, so she tried to jump from the truck as it moved down the road. She said the man restrained her to keep her from jumping from the truck, and that he “tossed” her around and onto the bed in the cab’s sleeping quarters. The woman said she sustained a black eye, abrasions, bruises and contusions during the struggle that she estimated went on for 10 and 20 minutes. After the incident, the couple exited I-90 and remained at the Flying J overnight.
Court documents state that the woman was treated at the scene, then transported to Bozeman Health by medical responders. The man was transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was cited for partner/family member assault, first offense, and held without bond.