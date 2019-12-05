A 25-year-old Belgrade man accused of stealing more than $2,000 worth of merchandise from the Bozeman Walmart in October was charged with felony theft last weekend after a store employee recognized him from video surveillance footage and called authorities.
According to court records, the man was in the store on Saturday evening, Nov. 30, when a Walmart loss prevention officer recognized him from security videos taken on Oct. 15 and Oct. 31. A Bozeman police officer responded, and agreed that the man appeared to be the same person as the one seen in the videos. The footage showed a man stealing 25 miscellaneous items valued at a total $561.61 on Oct. 15, and the same man taking 20 items valued at a total of $1,456.67 two weeks later.
When questioned by police, the man identified himself in the surveillance photos and also identified his vehicle as the one seen leaving the area during the thefts.
The man was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged with felony theft, common scheme, and held without bond.
•••
A high-speed chase on Interstate 90 ended when police spiked the tires of a car driven by an intoxicated woman near Manhattan.
According to court records, the incident began in Broadwater County late Monday night, when a 26-year-old Bozeman woman fled from a Montana Highway Patrol officer. The chase continued eastbound on I-90 for 20 miles, until another officer spiked the tires of the Subaru the woman was driving near mile marker 288.
The report states that during the chase, the woman drove down the centerline of I-90 at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour. After she was stopped, officers noted that her eyes were bloodshot and pupils dilated, that she was disoriented and confused, and that her speech was slow, slurred and muttered. Officers found raw marijuana in the car.
The woman was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, fleeing from or eluding a peace officer, and operating a vehicle with expired registration. She was held at the jail on $1,805 bond.
•••
A Belgrade man was jailed Tuesday after admitting that a white, powdery substance found during a probation visit to his home was methamphetamine.
According to court documents, the man’s probation officer requested backup from a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy after finding more than 2 grams of the powder and more than 20 grams of a white crystalline substance in 41-year-old man’s house on Arden Drive. The probation officer also found small, clear baggies with and without residue, two glass pipes with residue, four scales, numerous unlabeled pills, a bong, a glass mirror with residue, and five cellular phones in the man’s bedroom, all of which caused the law enforcement officials on site to believe the man intended to sell dangerous drugs.
When questioned by the deputy, the man said the powdery substance was methamphetamine and that he believed the crystalline substance to be bath salts. He denied selling drugs to others, and said that all of the items were for his personal use.
The man was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute and held without bond.