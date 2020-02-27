A 36-year-old Gallatin Gateway man who admitted to drinking two beers over 30 minutes before being stopped by an officer at Four Corners was charged with DUI Thursday.
According to court records, a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy on routine patrol noticed a Ford 350 exceeding the speed limit, weaving within its lane of travel, and driving over the centerline as it traveled westbound on Huffine Lane shortly after 1 a.m. on Feb. 20. By pacing the truck, the deputy clocked it at varying speeds between 60 and 65 mph in 55 and 45 mph zones. As it approached the intersection of Huffine and Jackrabbit lanes, the truck veered out of the right-turn lane to cross over two lanes of traffic and access the left-turn lane.
The deputy stopped the truck at the intersection of Huffine and Gallatin Road and introduced himself to the driver, whose eyes were bloodshot and watery. The odor of alcoholic beverage was coming from inside the vehicle, and the deputy noticed the man’s speech was slurred. The man admitted that he had consumed two beers within the prior half hour, according to the report.
After performing poorly on field sobriety tests, the man refused to provide a breath sample. He was transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he again refused to provide a breath sample.
The man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, first offense, and held on $685 bond.
•••
Failure to have working taillights on her truck led to a 38-year-old Belgrade woman being charged with her third DUI last week.
According to court documents, a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy noticed a green Dodge Ram pickup traveling southbound on 19th Avenue in Bozeman with no tail lamps. When the deputy initiated a traffic stop, the woman driving the truck made a sharp right turn onto Beall Avenue and “went over the curb.” The deputy noticed that the woman had watery and bloodshot eyes, food smeared over her face, and a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from her breath.” When asked whether she had been drinking, the woman said she had consumed a couple shots of vodka.
A records check revealed that the woman had a revoked Montana Driver’s License. She performed poorly on field sobriety tests, and refused to provide a breath sample.
The woman was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where she agreed to provide a breath sample that measured her breath alcohol content at .166 percent, more than twice the legal limit. She was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, third offense, and driving a motor vehicle with a suspended license. She was held on $2,870 bond.