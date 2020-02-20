A 25-year-old woman who crashed her car into a highway exit sign at a Belgrade interchange on Valentine’s Day has been charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol.
According to court documents, the Belgrade woman drove straight off the road and struck a highway exit sign at about 12:50 a.m. on Feb. 14. She admitted to the Montana Highway Patrol trooper who responded that she had consumed several beers prior to driving. She said she was unable to complete field sobriety tests because she’d had too much to drink. The trooper noted that she had red, watery eyes, smelled of alcoholic beverage, and seemed unsure of her steps while walking.
The woman provided a preliminary breath test that measured her breath alcohol content at .239 percent, nearly three times the legal limit of .08 percent. After being taken into custody, she provided a second breath test that measured .193 percent. A records check showed that the woman had a prior aggravated DUI arrest in June 2019.
She was charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a suspended license and held on $1,370 bond.
•••
A 32-year-old Three Forks man was charged with partner or family member assault last week after punching his girlfriend in the arm and breaking the window out of her truck, according to court records.
The alleged victim called authorities at about 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 13 and said she and her boyfriend had been involved a physical dispute, during which he had punched out a truck window. The caller said he was at that moment walking away from the truck with the keys.
A Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the scene, near the intersection of Madison and Frontage roads in Three Forks. He recognized the woman from “multiple prior professional contacts” and was aware that she lived with the man against whom she was lodging the complaint. He noted that the passenger side window of the truck had been broken and was missing, and the woman told him it was the second time in the past four months the man had punched out the window.
The woman told the officer her boyfriend had been drinking at the Flying J after work, and she had gone to pick him up. She said she had given up telling him to stop drinking, and that he gets “out of hand” when he does. During the drive to Three Forks, she said, the man “had an attitude” with her and started yelling at her. He wanted her to stop at the store so he could buy more beer, but she refused; she said he then became extremely angry and yelled at her. She said he told her he needed to relieve himself, so she pulled over the truck, after which he grabbed the keys out of the ignition and told her, “We’re not going anywhere.” The woman told the deputy she then “called the cops,” right before the man punched the window out of the truck. Under questioning, she said the man had tried to take her cell phone away while she was calling, and that he had punched her in the arm, causing pain. She told the deputy, “He doesn’t hit softly.” Under further questioning, she said he hits her “every few weeks,” mostly when he is drunk, though on occasion when sober.
According to court records, the deputy searched for the man that evening, but did not find him. The next day, a different deputy arrested the man at home and transported him to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged with partner or family member assault, issued a 72-hour no contact order, and held without bond.
•••
A Missoula man was charged with his fourth DUI, a felony, after speeding and swerving his way from Three Forks almost to Belgrade on Interstate 90 Sunday evening.
According to court records, a Montana Highway Patrol trooper stopped the vehicle being driven by Jason Duane Buck, 45, after receiving a report of a possible drunk driver traveling eastbound on I-90 near Three Forks. The trooper waited west of Belgrade for the SUV with a canoe rack to appear, and used his radar to confirm that the vehicle was traveling 85 mph in an 80 mph zone.
The trooper saw the vehicle drift left to right in the right eastbound lane, then fail to signal before merging into the passing lane, after which it crossed the yellow fog line and drifted onto the shoulder. The trooper pulled the vehicle over about a mile west of the first Belgrade exit.
According to court records, the trooper noticed the odor of consumed alcohol coming from inside the SUV when he approached Buck, who exhibited lethargic movements, slurred speech, and whose eyes were bloodshot and glassy. Buck’s performance on roadside sobriety tests indicated that he was intoxicated. He refused to provide a preliminary breath sample.
A records check showed Buck was convicted of three prior DUI offenses in April 2000, September 2000 and January 2010. He was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, fourth offense, and held without bond.