A 22-year-old Belgrade man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after a sheriff’s deputy spotted his pickup “weaving within its lane of travel” on Jackrabbit Lane early Friday morning.
According to court records, the Gallatin County deputy noticed the weaving Dodge pickup truck traveling northbound just after 2 a.m. on Jan. 31. The deputy stopped the pickup, and noticed that the driver’s eyes were watery, his speech was slurred, and the odor of alcoholic beverage was coming from inside the vehicle. The driver said he and his three passengers were coming from the Friendly Tavern, where he had consumed six alcohol beverages within the prior few hours.
The man performed poorly on field sobriety tests, then agreed to provide a breath sample that measured .137 percent breath alcohol content. The man was transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he provided a second breath sample that measured .136 percent. After being charged, he was held on $685 bond.
•••
A Livingston woman on probation and a Bozeman man were jailed after a Montana Highway Patrol trooper discovered methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in their possession after he stopped their vehicle on Huffine Lane last week.
According to court documents, the trooper noticed a car with very dark windows traveling eastbound on Huffine at about 5 p.m. on Jan. 30. The trooper stopped the car, believing that the darkly tinted windows violated state law. A test confirmed that the 10 percent light transmittance on the windows was illegal, and the trooper discovered that the woman driving the car was on probation. A 16-ounce can of Twisted ICE Tea (alcoholic) was on the right front floorboard, an apparent violation of the driver’s probation conditions.
Her probation officer authorized a search of the driver and her vehicle, which resulted in the discovery of a pouch in the woman’s purse containing a syringe and plastic baggie that held white crystals similar in appearance to methamphetamine. The crystals subsequently tested preliminarily positive as methamphetamine.
The search also yielded a plastic baggie containing white crystals in a jacket on the right front seat. Those crystals also tested presumptively positive for methamphetamine. The 44-year-old Bozeman man admitted that the jacket was his.
The man and woman were taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs and held without bond. The 29-year-old woman was charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.
•••
A 59-year-old Three Forks woman who called police after she allegedly hit her husband repeatedly with a frying pan was jailed after being charged with assault with a weapon last weekend.
According to court documents, the woman called authorities at about 2 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2, to report that her husband had “beat her up.” Dispatchers notified a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy, who responded to the address in the 400 block of 1st Avenue East in Three Forks. The woman invited him inside, and the deputy saw a man in the kitchen. He asked the man to come outside to talk, and on their way out of the house, the man said to the woman, “You beat me up with a frying pan and you called the cops.” The man was holding a bloody paper towel around his left index finger.
The man told the deputy that he and his wife had a few drinks in downtown Three Forks earlier that night, after which he fell asleep in their bed. The man said he woke up to his wife yelling at him that he had urinated in the bed, and when he got up to fetch some paper towels, his wife grabbed a frying pan and started hitting him with it to the point that it bent. The man admitted to pushing his wife after being struck by the pan.
The officer took photos of the man’s injuries, which included the cut on his left index finger and a large, bleeding knot that was developing on the back of his head. The report states that there also were what appeared to be scratch marks on the man’s neck. The man told officers that he and his wife have been married for 10 years, and had never been physically violent with one another before. When asked, he said he thought his wife had hit him with the pan six times.
Meanwhile, another sheriff’s deputy arrived at the scene and interviewed the wife. She said her husband had awakened and thrown her onto the floor along with bed sheets, then had gone to the bathroom and grabbed two glasses of water that he threw at her. She said he grabbed a chair from the kitchen and threw it at the bedroom door, and tried to punch it open while she was inside the bedroom. She said she went to the kitchen, where the man shoved her, after which she grabbed the frying pan and swung it at her husband twice, hitting him once. She said she went back to the bedroom and closed the door, and her husband punched he closed door as she called. Like her husband, she said it was the first time the two had become physically violent with one another.
The first deputy found a frying pan in the corner of the kitchen. It was dented and the handle was broken off, and the man confirmed that it was the pan his wife had used to hit him. The deputy noticed numerous droplets of blood on the kitchen floor, as well as blood on the hallway floor and bedroom door. The deputy did not see any marks on the woman.
The woman was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where she was charged with assault with a weapon, issued a 72-hour no contact order, and held without bond.
•••
An intoxicated Manhattan woman who allegedly kicked her child and then punched the child’s father in the face was charged early Monday morning with partner or family assault.
According to court records, in the wee hours of Monday, Feb. 3, the woman arrived at a residence on Wooden Shoe Lane where several people had gathered, including her child and the child’s father. The report states that the woman was extremely intoxicated when she arrived, and she became angry at her child’s father, knocked his hat off his head, and told him to hit her. She then kicked the child. When the father attempted to restrain her to keep her from harming the child, she punched him several times in the face, causing his nose to bleed. Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputies noted that the victim had scratch marks on his face with dried blood running from them. The juvenile child was not injured.
The report says the couple moved to the adjacent unit, where another argument broke out and the woman punched the man again. In “self-defense,” the victim grabbed the woman by the neck, and the two separated themselves. The victim’s brothers, who had been next door when the first altercation occurred, arrived after hearing a “loud bang,” according to court documents, and law enforcement was contacted.
The report states that the woman was belligerent after help arrived, and that she shouted at the victim and the sheriff’s deputy who tried to interview her. The deputy noted that there were broken dishes on the floor of the residence. The victim said they were broken while he was trying to restrain the woman.
The woman’s attitude didn’t improve as she was transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center – the report states that “she continued to be belligerent by shouting in the backseat of my patrol vehicle.”
At the jail, she was charged with partner or family member assault, issued a 72-hour no contact hour, and held without bond.
•••
An Illinois man whose passenger attempted to give him an on-scene alibi was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after being pulled over on the I-90 eastbound off-ramp at Jackrabbit Lane early Monday.
According to court documents, a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy on routine patrol noticed a vehicle with a missing headlight driving northbound on Jackrabbit Lane shortly after 1 a.m. on Feb. 3. The officer immediately noticed that the driver’s eyes were bloodshot and watery and that there was a storng smell of alcoholic beverage emanated from the car’s interior. When the deputy asked the driver if he had been drinking that night, the driver’s eyes “became very large,” and his passenger quickly stated that it was she who had been drinking. Based on the speech with which the passenger answered questions, the deputy suspected she was attempting to keep the driver from answering for himself.
The deputy told the driver he would need to conduct field sobriety tests to ensure that he was OK to drive. The man’s performance on the tests indicated that he was under the influence of alcohol. The driver refused to provide a breath sample.
The man was transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he again refused to provide a breath sample. He was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and held at the Gallatin County Detention Center on $685 bond.
•••
A 46-year-old Manhattan man was charged Tuesday with partner or family member assault after grabbing his wife by the neck during an argument, according to court records.
Three Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputies and a Manhattan Police officer responded to the call from the couple’s residence on the afternoon of Feb. 4, despite the wife telling dispatchers that she merely wanted to document the incident but not summon assistance. The woman said her husband had grabbed her around the neck. When law enforcement officers arrived, she told them she regretted calling and that she hates the Sheriff’s Office, and she wanted them to leave. The officers noticed that her neck was red and she had two marks on the left side of her neck that appeared to be finger marks.
The 5’6”, 117-pound woman told officers that while she and her husband were arguing in the garage, he had grabbed her by the neck but did not restrict her breathing or blood flow. She said she feared he would kill her, so she thrust her arm downward, striking him in the face and knocking off his glasses. She said she was “terrified,” so she called 911. She showed officers where the incident had taken place, provided a consistent account of the incident, the report states.
The man, who is 6 feet tall and weighs 235 pounds, told officers that he was concerned about his wife’s declining mental health. He gave a more vague account of the incident, breaking eye contact only when asked whether he had grabbed his wife by the neck. He had a scratch on his nose, but was not concerned about the injury.
Based on the interviews and evidence at the scene, the was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged with partner or family member assault for causing reasonable apprehension of injury to his wife. He was served with a 72-hour no-contact order and held without bond.