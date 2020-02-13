A Belgrade mother under the supervision of probation and parole was charged with possession of dangerous drugs after a caller expressed concern for the welfare of the woman’s small children last week.
According to court records, on Feb. 5 a reporting party contacted authorities to say the woman was using drugs around her 4-and 2-year-old children, and she was currently “high.” A Belgrade police officer responded to the woman’s residence, and noticed she was slurring her words and presented “a subdued affect.” He knew the woman was on probation, and she admitted to him she had been using heroin and there were drugs in the house. The officer contacted the woman’s probation officer, who requested a search of the residence for dangerous drugs.
The woman said the only drugs (heroin and cocaine) or drug-related items were on the bed and under the bed. The officer found two small bundles of tin foil wrapped around two small plastic bags; one contained a black, tar-like substance that he recognized to be heroin, and the other bundle contained a white powder. The officer also found numerous tin foil patches with burn marks on them, along with plastic tubes – those items are commonly used to smoke dangerous drugs.
The woman was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center and charged with possession of dangerous drugs. The report states that further charges, including possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of children, might be brought.
•••
An intoxicated 43-year-old Three Forks man was jailed after running over a discarded Christmas tree and doing a “burnout” in a residential yard on Wenkuuni Lane last week.
According to court documents, Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Wenkuuni Lane address after a caller reported that an unknown vehicle was in his driveway and had done a “burnout.” In the driveway, deputies found a running Chevrolet pickup, a Christmas tree that had been run over lying behind it, and “burnout” marks on the pavement. A man lying on the front seat of the truck did not respond when a deputy knocked on the window, so the officer opened the truck door with his gun drawn and demanded that the man show his hands. The report states that the deputy repeated the command several times with increasing intensity before the man complied, but the way the man moved caused the deputy to think he might have hostile intentions. The deputy ordered the man to face the bed of the truck; the deputy then found a knife stuffed into the seam of the truck seat and smelled a very strong odor of alcohol when the man gave his name. The man’s speech also was slurred, and he repeated the same phrase multiple times.
The man resisted when the deputy
tried to handcuff him, then swore at the officer and threatened to assault him using profane language. As he spun toward the officer, the deputy “took him down to the ground and placed him in cuffs.”
A second deputy arrived, and together the officers moved the man to the back seat of patrol vehicle, where he continued to swear and kick.
The man was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he refused to provide a breath sample. A records check revealed a prior conviction for driving under the influence of alcohol in 2004. He was taken to the hospital, where he received medical clearance for detention. He was returned to the jail and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and held on $685 bond.
•••
A 39-year-old Bozeman man was charged with his second DUI Tuesday after being found “slumped over the steering wheel” of his pickup on Gateway Foothills Road at about 3 a.m.
A Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the report of the incapacitated driver whose vehicle was stopped with the engine running in the intersection of Gateway Foothills and Shadoan Ditch roads. The deputy knocked on the pickup window to awaken the man, who rolled down the window. According to the court records, the deputy immediately noticed the odor of alcohol coming from inside the vehicle. The man’s eyes were bloodshot and watery, and he admitted he had been drinking. The officer noticed an open container of alcoholic beverage in the driver’s door storage compartment.
The man had difficulty maintaining his balance as he was walking to the deputy’s patrol car, and he performed poorly on field sobriety tests. He provided a breath sample that measured .161 breath alcohol content, two times the legal limit.
The man was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he refused to provide a second breath sample. Records revealed he had a previous conviction for driving under the influence of alcohol in June 2016. He was charged with his second offense, and held on $1,285 bond.