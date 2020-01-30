A 34-year-old Belgrade man who had contact with police in connection with an investigation into stolen guns was arrested on a probation violation after being seen driving on the Frontage Road in Belgrade last week. He was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was held on the probation violation and charged with driving without a valid driver’s license, according to charging documents.
•••
A polite and cooperative Belgrade man was charged with his fifth DUI after being arrested in Manhattan on Saturday.
According to court records, a Manhattan police officer noticed a vehicle being driven by Loren Perkins, 51, making a right-hand turn from South Broadway onto East Main in Manhattan. The officer saw the vehicle cross the centerline and move forward in the westbound lane of travel. The officer followed the car for a distance, and saw it swerve within its lane and cross the centerline again. The officer stopped the car on the Frontage Road.
Records state that Perkins was surprised to hear he had made a wide turn and crossed the centerline. After performing poorly on field sobriety tests, he agreed to provide a breath sample that measured his breath alcohol content at .092 percent. The officer informed him he was being placed under arrest, and Perkins said, “I’m sorry sir,” as he was being handcuffed. He agreed to provide a blood sample at the hospital in Bozeman.
After the blood draw, Perkins was transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, fifth offense, a felony, and held without bond.
•••
A 37-year-old Belgrade man picked up for speeding on the Frontage Road in Belgrade late Sunday was jailed after being charged with his fourth DUI.
According to court documents, a Montana Highway Patrol sergeant noticed a pickup driven by Lance T. Smith traveling at 44 mph in a 35 mph zone at about 11:30 Sunday night, then making an unsafe turn on Airport Road. The report states Smith was traveling at speeds unsafe for the slick road conditions.
After stopping the pickup, the sergeant noted that Smith’s eyes were bloodshot, his speech was slurred, and his facial expressions were dazed, exaggerated and slow to develop. His breath also “reeked of ethanol alcohol,” according to the report. His performance on field sobriety tests indicated he was under the influence of alcohol.
Smith refused to provide a breath sample, but did agree to a blood test. His record showed prior convictions for driving under the influence in 2008, 2017 and 2019.
He was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged with his fourth DUI, a felony; breaking the basic rule to drive in a reasonable and prudent manner; driving without a valid driver’s license; and a seatbelt violation. He was held without bond on the DUI charge, and a total of $340 for the other offenses.
•••
A 23-year-old Three Forks man who told officers he wanted to take the “quiet way home” was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after crashing into a ditch, then backing into a stop sign after being pulled back onto the road at the intersection of Gooch Hill and Stucky roads on Sunday.
According to court records, the man told a Montana Highway Patrol trooper that he had just left Sidewinders restaurant, where he had been with friends who were drinking heavily. He said he had not consumed any alcohol, but the report states he smelled strongly of an alcoholic beverage, was slurring his speech, was unsteady on his feet and had difficulty with finite movements.
The man provided two breath samples that measured his breath alcohol content at .125 and .129 percent. He was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, first offense, and held on $685 bond.
•••
A Colorado Springs man who was speeding through Four Corners early Tuesday morning was charged with his third DUI after admitting to having a “couple beers” before driving.
According to court records, a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy noticed the car driven by the man exit the Conoco station on Huffine Lane, then turn south onto Gallatin Road at a high rate of speed at about 1:20 a.m. on Jan. 28. The deputy followed the car, pacing its speed at 67 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone. The deputy confirmed the speed with a front radar reading.
After pulling over the car, the deputy noticed that the 32-year-old driver had bloodshot and watery eyes and that the odor of alcohol was coming from inside the vehicle. The man said he had consumed a “couple beers” earlier in the evening, and his performance on roadside sobriety tests indicated he was intoxicated, according to the report. He provided a breath sample that measured his breath alcohol content as .136 percent. After he was transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center, a second breath sample measured .119 percent.
The man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, third offense, and given a warning for speeding. He was held on $2,585 bond.