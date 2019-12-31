A 29-year-old Belgrade woman who crashed her car on Cameron Bridge Road Wednesday evening was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and violating the state’s open container law.
A Montana Highway Patrol trooper responded to the crash, which occurred after the woman’s car drifted gradually off the road, at about 6:15 Wednesday evening. According to court records, the woman was moving slowly and having difficulty standing when the trooper arrived. He noticed that she smelled strongly of an alcoholic beverage, and that she had an open alcoholic container in the driver’s side door. She performed poorly on field sobriety tests administered by the trooper.
The woman admitted that she had consumed alcohol earlier in the evening, and she provided breath samples that measured her breath alcohol concentration at .235 and .233 percent.
She was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center and held on $1,160 bond.
•••
A Wednesday night injury crash described in court reports as “a 2015 Chevy Silverado versus a guardrail” resulted in multiple charges levied against the truck’s 36-year-old driver from Oregon.
A Montana Highway Patrol trooper was dispatched to the scene of the accident near Three Forks on Interstate 90 at 10 p.m. on Dec. 18. Emergency personnel from the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Department, Manhattan Police Department and the Three Forks Fire Department already had responded. The driver of the Silverado had refused medical attention, and was sitting in the back of Manhattan officer’s patrol car when the trooper arrived.
According to court reports, physical evidence indicated that the Silverado had been traveling westbound when it drifted to the left and off the roadway, then struck a guardrail end head on. The truck continued to travel forward, striking about 100 feet of guardrail posts before coming to a stop.
The report states that the odor of alcoholic beverage was evident in the Silverado, and cans containing various alcoholic drinks were present on the driver’s side of the truck. Some of the cans appeared to be open.
A records check found that the man’s driver’s license was suspended in September for failure to file proof of insurance and that his vehicle insurance had expired in November. He was unable to show proof of insurance at the scene.
The driver told the deputy that he had been reaching for a hamburger when he drifted off the road. No hamburger was found in the truck, but an empty McDonald’s bag was on the floor by the front seats. The man said he had been driving since 6 a.m., having left North Dakota bound for his home in
Oregon.
The report states that the man smelled strongly of alcohol, that his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, that his face was flushed, and that his speech was slow. He performed poorly on roadside sobriety tests, and refused to provide a breath sample at the scene. A background check revealed that he had been convicted of DUI in Oregon in 2007.
He was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a suspended or revoked license. He was held on $970 bond.
•••
A couple from Belgrade ended up in jail after they attempted to elude the law when the man “locked eyes” with a Bozeman Police officer in the Walmart parking last week.
According to court records, the 35-year-old man was the passenger in a Jeep being driven through the Walmart parking lot in Bozeman on Thursday, Dec. 19, shortly after noon. The police officer, who was on patrol, looked into the car and “locked eyes” with the man, who then appeared to motion to the woman driving the Jeep to leave the area. The driver “whipped her head straight forward” and drove away at a faster than normal speed for a parking lot, the report states.
The officer followed the Jeep out of the parking lot and onto Oak Street, where he saw the Jeep enter the left-turn lane for North 7th Avenue, but then change lanes abruptly to continue traveling west on Oak. The woman accelerated quickly and began passing other vehicles traveling in the same direction. The police officer had to drive over 50 mph to catch up to the Jeep, before pulling it over in the Smith’s parking lot.
The driver, a 25-year-old Belgrade woman, told the officer that she didn’t have a valid driver’s license. When checking with dispatchers, the officer learned that she was a habitual traffic offender on probation. He contacted the woman’s probation officer, who authorized a search of her belongings.
During the search, the officer found a backpack that appeared to belong to the man, and the man gave permission for it to be searched.
The officer found a syringe, burnt spoon with a melted pill on it, a prescription pill bottle without a label, a cotton swab and a prescription pill in a box in the woman’s purse. He found approximately 27 syringes, another burnt spoon with a melted pill on it, a tie-down of the sort used for intravenous drug use, and a prescription pill bottle in the man’s backpack.
The man and woman were taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where each was charged with felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs and held without bond. A criminal background check revealed that the woman was currently on a deferred sentence for previous dangerous drug charge.
•••
A Gallatin Gateway man was arrested for felony DUI last week near Belgrade on the Frontage Road.
A Montana Highway Patrol trooper pulled over Allen Morgan, 30, for driving 46 mph in a 35 mph zone on the evening of Dec. 23.
The trooper said Morgan “immediately opened the door on first approach and had a blank, distant gaze” along with “red, watery eyes” and “had the order of an alcoholic beverage.”
Morgan admitted to drinking prior to driving but “informed (the trooper) that he was close to home and just wanted to go home.”
After performing poorly on the field tests, he blew a .234% on the preliminary breath test, almost three times the legal limit. Morgan was arrested for aggravated felony DUI, no proof of insurance and open container.
He has DUI convictions in 2008, 2012 and 2014.