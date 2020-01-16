A Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy who saw two men sitting in a car with blood on their faces ended up arresting one of them on the charge of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol.
According to court records, the deputy noticed a car parked on the grass on Shedhorn Drive in Four Corners on Jan. 9 at 8:20 p.m. As he drove past with his sidelight illuminated, he noticed that the two occupants of the car had blood on their faces. He approached them to check on their welfare.
The deputy noticed that the 23-year-old Bozeman man in the driver’s seat smelled of alcohol and had red, watery eyes. The man agreed to perform roadside sobriety tests, on which he performed poorly, and to providing a breath sample that measured his breath alcohol content at .128 percent.
The man was transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he provided a second breath sample that measured .162 percent. He was charged and held on $1,085 bond.
•••
A 29-year-old Belgrade woman was jailed on multiple charges last week after a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy found dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia in her car, according to court records.
The deputy stopped the woman’s car in Belgrade at about 1 a.m. on Jan. 10, after noticing she was driving with a windshield that impaired or obstructed her clear view. While talking with her, the deputy saw a torch lighter near the center console and foil on the passenger floorboard. He asked the male passenger in the car for his identification, which the man provided.
The deputy asked the woman for permission to search the vehicle and its contents for dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia. During the search, he found a small, glass container with two small, crystallized rocks inside that tested presumptively positive for methamphetamine. He also found a green, leafy substance inside a small, silver container with a black torch lighter. During the search, he recovered several other torch lighters. According to court documents, the woman told the officer that the meth belonged to her.
The woman was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center and charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs, second offense, and driving with a revoked or suspended license.
•••
A 59-year-old Belgrade man was charged for assault with a weapon after reportedly trying to stab his friend early Sunday morning.
According to court records, Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an assault at a home on Arden Drive just before 2 a.m. on Jan. 12. The accused, who smelled strongly of alcohol, was “belligerent” and attempted to pull away from the officers as they escorted him to a patrol car.
The man who reported the incident told deputies that the detained man had suddenly turned into “a whole new man” and was “extremely out of it,” while the two had been talking, and then “came by and stabbed me.” According to court records, the complainant had a red abrasion on his right shoulder, and a large knife was found in the residence. The victim told officers that the other man “gets like that a lot.”
Deputies transported the first man to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged with assault with weapon and held without bond. They provided the second man with a victim packet.
•••
A drunk driver was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after crashing his car in Gallatin Gateway Sunday night.
According to court records, Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the scene of the accident on Gallatin Road shortly after 9 p.m. on Jan. 12. When they arrived, they found a 29-year-old man from Great Falls was sitting in his vehicle off the road. The car was running.
The man’s eyes were red and watery, he smelled of alcoholic beverage, and he admitted to officers that he had recently consumed alcohol. The man agreed to perform roadside sobriety tests, but was unable to complete them satisfactorily. He then agreed to provide a breath sample, which measured his breath alcohol content as .175 percent.
The man was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where a second breath sample registered .199 percent. A background check revealed that the man had previously been convicted of driving under the influence. He was charged with his second DUI and held on $1,285 bond.
•••
A picture of a 19-year-old Four Corners man smoking methamphetamine and sent via Snapchat resulted in his arrest Tuesday in Bozeman.
According to court documents, a Bozeman Police officer saw the message when searching the phone of another man he was interviewing at the Probation and Parole office. The message gave the GPS coordinates from which the picture was sent, leading police to an address at the Wagon Wheel Trailer Park on West Main in Bozeman.
An officer went to the residence, where he recognized the man who answered the door as the same one in the Snapchat picture. The officer saw a glass pipe with white residue in it on a table directly behind the man at the door. When questioned, the man admitted that it was a methamphetamine pipe, and that he had smoked all the meth that had been in his possession. The substance on the pipe tested presumptively positive for methamphetamine.
The woman who lives at the residence came home during the interview, and told the officer that the man was house-sitting for her while she was at work. Court papers state that she appeared to be very upset when she learned that the man had been smoking meth in her house. She consented to a search of the residence, and a “canine partner” alerted to a drawer in the table where the meth pipe was found. The drawer contained multiple drug paraphernalia items and a folded piece of paper containing small, white pieces that the officer believed to be methamphetamine, confirmed by another preliminary test. The man admitted that the meth was his, according to the report.
The man was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he charged with felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs and held without bond.
•••
A 34-year-old Gallatin Gateway probationer was charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs after a probation search last week, according to court documents.
A Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy was called to the Gallatin Road residence to assist the man’s probation officer and a Bozeman police officer at the
scene. The week before, court records state, the man in custody admitted to the same deputy that he recently had used methamphetamine. That admission came after officers found a used glass pipe in his house during a different probation search.
After the deputy arrived, the Bozeman officer showed him two glass jars containing white, crystal-like pieces and residue, as well as a glass spoon with residue on it. The crystals and residue all tested presumptively positive for methamphetamine.
The man was transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs and held without bond.