A 60-year-old Bozeman woman was charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs last week after she was found with methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia at the Four Corners Fishing Access in Manhattan.
According to court records, a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy noticed a car parked in the fishing access shortly before 2 a.m. on July 9. The access is a day use only site, so the deputy approached the woman in the vehicle, who was sitting in the back seat and exhibiting “jerky” movements. The deputy noticed the woman had an orange torch lighter and a glass pipe in her lap.
The woman told the deputy she had marijuana in the car and that the pipe was a meth pipe. The contents of the pipe tested presumptively positive for methamphetamine.
Inside the car, the deputy also found a container with a leafy substance inside, a torch lighter, a scale of the sort used to weigh illegal narcotics, multiple marijuana joints, “juicy” flavored rolling papers, and three small marijuana pipes.
The woman was transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where she was charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs, second offense. She was held without bond.
•••
An 18-year-old Belgrade man who admitted to he was “really high” was charged with driving under the influence of drugs early Tuesday.
According to court records, a Gallatin County Sheriff’s Deputy found two people sitting in a running car on Pipkin Way in Belgrade at about 1:40 a.m. on July 13. As the officer approached the driver’s open window, he smelled the odor of unburned marijuana coming from inside the car. The driver greeted the deputy with a “dazed” expression on his face. A sandwich bag containing marijuana, a grinder and a bong were in plain view on the center console. When the deputy asked, “You’re really high, aren’t you?” the man nodded and mumbled “yes.”
The deputy noticed the man had red, bloodshot eyes, a dry mouth, and a green tongue – all signs consistent with someone under the influence of marijuana. The man admitted to smoking two bowls of marijuana, and estimated each bowl to weigh half a gram.
The man performed unsatisfactorily on field sobriety tests, as well as additional test designed to identify drug impairment.
The man was taken to Bozeman Health for a blood draw and then to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was held charged with driving under the influence of drugs and held on $685 bond.
•••
A Bozeman driver accused of almost crashing into other cars in Belgrade Sunday evening was charged with driving under the influence and/or drugs.
According to court records, dispatchers received a complaint about a red Chevrolet pickup almost crashing into motorists in the vicinity of Amsterdam Road and Jackrabbit Lane at about 6:40 p.m. A responding sheriff’s deputy located the truck and followed it as it drove eastbound on Amsterdam Road at a high rate of speed. The pickup then turned southbound onto Jackrabbit Lane and accelerated to a speed of about 65 mph in a 35 mph zone. As the deputy continued to follow the truck, he noticed it crossing the centerline, following another vehicle too closely, then making an abrupt lane change into a left turn lane, after which the deputy stopped the truck on East Cameron Bridge Road.
The report states the 41-year-old driver’s eyes were watery and bloodshot, and the odor of beer came from within the truck. The driver denied having consumed alcohol, but said he had used marijuana two hours earlier.
As the man stepped unsteadily out of his truck to perform field sobriety tests, the deputy noticed an open can of beer on the floor board near the gas pedal.
The man exhibited mood swings as he attempted to complete the tests, the results of which indicated he was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. He refused to provide a preliminary breath test.
The man was taken to Bozeman Health, where his blood was drawn. He then was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged and held on $685 bond.
•••
A 41-year-old Belgrade man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol late Tuesday after being stopped for driving with a missing taillight in Belgrade.
According to court documents, a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy on routine patrol noticed a red Chevrolet Blazer driving with a missing taillight on Jackrabbit Lane at about 10:30 p.m. on July 14. The officer stopped the car on Forkhorn Drive, and immediately noticed the driver’s eyes were glassy and bloodshot and that his breath smelled of alcohol. The man said he had consumed two beers that evening.
After performing unsatisfactorily on field sobriety tests, the man refused to provide a breath sample. He was taken to Bozeman Health for a blood draw.
The man was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, first offense, and held on $685 bond.
•••
A 55-year-old Bozeman woman was charged with criminal endangerment after crashing her car in a playground at a Norris Road trailer park Tuesday evening.
A Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of the crash about 6 p.m. on July 14. A caller told dispatchers a car had crashed into the large playground tire, which then tipped over, and that the occupants of the car were intoxicated.
The deputy found two women in the front seat of the car, and noticed the strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from inside. Several open bottles of liquor were in plain sight, including vodka, spiced rum and Fireball whiskey.
The passenger said the driver had backed into the playground tire because she was drunk. The passenger and the driver, who appeared to be so intoxicated she couldn’t communicate, were taken to the hospital in Bozeman for evaluation.
After examining evidence at the scene, deputies determined the car had been driven through a driveway and up against a wooden fence in a grass-covered area. Witnesses said the driver was “peeling out” in an attempt to move forward, and the tires were smoking. After clearing the fence, they said, the vehicle quickly sped up in reverse and shot across the roadway, into the park, and crashed into the buried tire. Three people, including a 10-year-old child, said they were nearly run over.
After the accident scene was cleared,
the passenger told a deputy the driver had been drinking all day and had consumed a bottle of vodka. The driver admitted to consuming alcohol, but said she believed she was under the legal limit. She performed poorly on some field sobriety tests, but was unable to perform some of them from her hospital bed. She provided a breath sample that measured .345 percent breath alcohol content. A blood sample was taken.
The woman was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, charged with criminal endangerment, and held without bond.