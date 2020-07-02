A 27-year-old Three Forks woman was charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs last Thursday after a Bozeman police officer pulled over the car she was riding in because he suspected the driver was driving without a valid license.
According to court records, the officer was on routine patrol on North 7th Avenue in Bozeman at about 7:20 p.m. on June 25, when he noticed a passenger car being driven by a woman he recognized from “previous law enforcement contacts.” The officer ran the information through his mobile data terminal and confirmed the driver’s license was suspended and that she was on felony probation.
The officer identified the passenger from Three Forks by her driver’s license and asked the women to step out of the car so he could search it. The driver told him there was marijuana in the car belonging to her passenger, who possessed a valid Montana medical card. The officer confirmed the validity of the card with dispatchers.
During the search, the officer found 25 pills, including a schedule 4 drug available by prescription only, as well as an uncontrolled drug.
The driver said she was unaware that her passenger had the pills with her. The passenger admitted she owned the bag they were found in, but said she didn’t know who put the pills in it or how they got there.
The driver was arrested on the probation violation and for driving with a suspended license. Her friend from Three Forks was arrested and charged with possession of dangerous drugs, a felony, and held at the Gallatin County Detention Center without bond.
•••
A 38-year-old Belgrade man was charged with partner or family member assault last Thursday for allegedly punching his estranged wife in the face during an argument.
According to court records, Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call from the victim at about 9:40 p.m. on June 25. The woman said her husband had just punched her in the face, and she was calling from outside his residence on Frank Road in Belgrade.
The woman, who had a swollen bottom lip, told deputies she and her husband had been separated for a couple of years, but have children together, and she wanted to be sure the man’s new girlfriend wasn’t at his house when she dropped the kids there.
The woman said she became upset when she saw the new girlfriend’s belongings inside the residence; her husband told officers his wife became angry and started to throw the girlfriend’s belonging on the floor.
Both parties said the man escorted his wife out of the residence and shut the door behind her. She opened it again, and he punched her in the face. The woman said their arguments had become physical in the past, but law enforcement was never involved previously.
The man was transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged with partner or family member assault, first offense, and held without bond. He also issued a 72-hour no contact order.
•••
A violent fracas that took place in a moving car on Interstate 90 near Belgrade ended with the arrest of a 20-year-old Bozeman man last Thursday.
According to court records, at about 4 p.m. on June 25, a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to the westbound Belgrade off ramp at mile marker 298 after occupants of the car told dispatchers they were being actively assaulted while driving westbound on I-90. The callers said their son was attempting to grab the steering wheel of the car while it was in motion in order to drive it off the road, and they had stopped on the off ramp.
When the deputy arrived, a man and woman exited the front seat of the car and ran to him. According to the report, the man’s shirt was almost ripped from his body, and he appeared to have scratches on his neck and right shoulder. The woman said her son, who was in the back seat, told her he had a knife and wanted a violent interaction with law enforcement. The deputy called for backup, and a Belgrade Police officer responded. The officers didn’t find any weapons and were able to handcuff the son without incident. They placed him in the back seat of the deputy’s patrol car.
When questioned about the incident, the man said his parents started taking him to “a random spot that’s not my house, so I ripped the doorknob off the door and started freaking out on them.”
The deputy then interviewed the parents, who said their son had threatened to kill his girlfriend and himself that day around midnight. Sheriff’s deputies had taken the man to the hospital, and after he was released, the parents decided to take him to their house while they arranged to have him admitted to a drug treatment facility in California. They said their son became angry and violently attacked them as they were driving on the interstate and attempted to drive the car off the road.
The man was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged with criminal endangerment and held without bond. He was issued a no contact order.
•••
A 30-year-old Belgrade man who was exceeding the speed limit on Jackrabbit Lane by almost 30 miles an hour was charged Friday with driving with a suspended license.
According to court records, a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy on routine patrol clocked a white Honda CRV traveling 74 miles an hour in a 45 mph zone on Jackrabbit shortly before 1 a.m. on June 26. The officer stopped the vehicle at the intersection of Jackrabbit and Durston Road. When asked to provide his driver’s license, registration and proof of insurance, the driver said his license had been suspended previously, but he believed it was reinstated. Dispatchers confirmed the license was still suspended.
The man was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged with driving with a suspended license, first offense, and held on $285 bond.
•••
A 34-year-old Bozeman man was jailed on multiple charges last Thursday after crashing his car into a fence on Churchill Road.
According to court records, Montana Highway Patrol troopers responded to a report of a car crashing through a fence on Churchilll Road just after 11 a.m. on June 25. The report states the vehicle had been driving north on Churchill Road and failed to negotiate a left curve in the road, then continued off the road
and into a fence, which was destroyed. The crash occurred about 15 minutes after a possible drunk driver was reported at Jackrabbit and Baxter lanes in a vehicle matching the description of the one involved in the crash.
The driver told a trooper he was driving north on Churchill Road when he reached down to grab cigarettes off the floor of the vehicle. He said when he looked back up, he was off the road and headed toward the fence.
The report states the crash was consistent with a driver who had lost consciousness, as there was no evidence of braking or corrective steering.
The driver admitted to having taken oxycodone earlier that morning, and he performed poorly on field sobriety tests. A number of syringes were discovered in the vehicle during a probation search of the vehicle.
A drug recognition evaluation was conducted, with the results indicating the man was under the influence of narcotics or cannabis. His blood was drawn at the hospital in Bozeman.
The man was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged with driving under the influence of dangerous drugs, first offense; operating a vehicle with an expired registration; and failure to carry proof of insurance. He was held on $1,055 bond.
•••
An argument over a messy kitchen on Sunday ended with the arrest of a 33-year-old Belgrade man accused of assaulting his wife.
According to court documents, Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute on Woodman Drive in Belgrade at about 9:45 a.m. on June 28. The woman at the residence appeared to be scared but said she was unhurt. She said she and her husband had argued because their eldest daughter hadn’t done the dishes the night before. She said the man grabbed her by the neck and threw her down, and the report states the woman’s neck appeared to be red and irritated.
The woman said she then called 911, and her husband snatched the phone from her. She described her husband as having “anger issues.”
The woman’s daughter then told deputies she heard her parents arguing over the undone dishes, and saw her father grab her mother by the neck. She said she tried to push him off her mother, so he turned his attention to the girl, grabbing her by the shoulder and neck, picking her up off the ground, and walking about 12 feet before throwing her on a bed. She said it isn’t the first time he has been violent.
The man was interviewed at the Law and Justice Center in Bozeman. He said he and his wife had argued about the daughter, after which he got into a verbal confrontation with the girl. He said when he ran up the stairs to the girl, she lost her balance and fell down. He said he grabbed her by the chin, then by the shoulder and arm, and carried her to a bed and threw her down on it. He admitted to snatching the phone from his wife after she dialed 911.
The man was charged with partner or family member assault and with destruction of or tampering with a communication device. He was escorted to the Gallatin County Detention Center and held without bond.
•••
A Belgrade man who became “belligerent” with employees of Wendy’s as he was proceeding through the drive-thru was charged with felony DUI last Thursday.
According to court records, Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call from restaurant employees after a drive-thru customer became verbally hostile after the manager suggested he might be drunk. When deputies arrived, the man, Daniel Thomas Martin, 45, was standing next to a red pickup truck in the parking lot.
Martin said he had not been drinking, but the deputy noticed Martin’s eyes were glassy and he smelled strongly of alcoholic beverage. Martin then said he had consumed several beers earlier in the day, and admitted he had been driving in the Wendy’s drive-thru.
Martin agreed to perform field sobriety tests, the results of which indicated he was under the influence of alcohol. He refused to provide a breath sample, so a warrant was obtained for a blood draw, which was taken at Bozeman Health.
Martin was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center. Because he had three prior DUI convictions, he was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, fourth offense, a felony, and held without bond. He also was held on a probation hold out of Bozeman for a misdemeanor offense.
•••
A Belgrade man was charged with partner or family member assault after a small child called 911 to report his mother’s boyfriend was hitting her with his fists.
Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the call on Oro Lane in Belgrade at about 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, June 30. As they arrived, they were notified that a Belgrade Police officer had stopped a car being driven by the suspect on Jackrabbit Lane.
According to court documents, the woman told a deputy she and her boyfriend had argued earlier in the evening, and the man had thrown his beer on her. She said she responded by throwing beer on him. After she threw the beer, she said, the man pushed her onto the sofa and hit her on the head with his fist. She said she told the man to leave or she would “call the cops,” and the two began to wrestle for the phone. The man then began to hit her with his fists, and continued to fight for the phone. The deputy noticed the woman had a swollen lip that was bleeding on the inside. The woman’s minor child, interviewed separately, confirmed details of his mother’s story and said he saw the man “ripping out her phone from her hand and she was bleeding from her mouth.”
The man told a different deputy the woman had arrived at his home and started yelling at him. He said she threw a bottle of whiskey and beer at him, then attacked him. He said he pushed her away, then got into his truck and left. He denied having anything to do with the woman’s swollen lip.
The man was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged with partner or family member assault and tampering with a communication device. He was held without bond and issued a 72-hour no contact order.